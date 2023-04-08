Hyderabad police issues traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi’s visit

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the "Vandhe Bharat Express" at Secunderabad Railway Station after which he will address the public at Parade Grounds on Saturday. An official notice stated that the parking and traffic restrictions will be in place from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm in order to adequately manage traffic during this event.

Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding road closures and traffic diversions in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on Saturday. PM Modi will be inaugurating the Vande Bharat Express train along with other developmental projects.

“Commuters are requested to note the traffic restrictions/diversions in view of the visit of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to Hyderabad tomorrow i.e., on 08-04-2023,” Hyderabad Traffic Police said in a tweet.

Here are the lists of all the roads closures, traffic diversions and parking arrangements:

Roads to be avoided:

Monappa Junction - St. John Rotary– CTO Junction– Sangeeth X Road- Chilkalguda Junction. M G Road - SP Road– RP Road.

The heavy flow of vehicles carrying party workers and citizens attending public meetings is expected to cause severe traffic congestion at the intersections mentioned below:

The Rajiv Gandhi statue at Monappa YMCA, St. John Rotary, Alugadda Bavi, Mettuguda, Chilkalguda, Brook Bond, Tivoli, Balamrai, Sweekar Upkar, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry, Tadbund, and Central Point.

Road closures for general traffic:

Tivoli X Roads to Plaza X Road and vice versa.

SBH X Roads to Sweekar Upkar junction and vice versa

Everyone who intends to board a train at Secunderabad Railway Station is advised to leave early in order to arrive on time.

There is no entry to the Secunderabad Railway Station from the Chilkalguda junction side.

If a passenger intends to travel from Platforms 1 to 8, the Traffic Police advises them to approach the Secunderabad Railway Station through the main door, which leads to Platform No. 1. Due to the restricted vehicle movements from St. Johns Rotary-Sangeeth Junction, Rethifile T Junction, and Chilkalguda Junction, passengers are urged to use the Clock Tower, Passport Office, and Regimental Bazar Main Road to enter the Main Entrance of Secunderabad Railway Station.

Prime Minister Modi will also launch the new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) routes, which will cover the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city regions. PM Modi will also be laying the foundation stone for the National Highway projects and AIIMS Bibinagar.

In the statement, the Hyderabad police said that people must park their vehicles at the designated areas in order to prevent towing. “Commuters are requested to plan their journey in advance and don’t travel in stretches/ routes mentioned to avoid inconvenience. In case of any emergency call 9010203623 (Traffic Helpline) for any travel assistance,” the official statement read.

Diversion of traffic:

To and fro towards/from Secunderabad Railway Station:

Passengers are advised to take these routes - Panjagutta - Khairtabad Junction - IMAX Rotary - Telugu thalli flyover - Lower Tank bund - RTC X Road - Musheerabad X Road - Gandhi Hospital - Chilakalguda X Road - Platform No. 10 entry to Secunderabad Railway Station.

Karimnagar Highway:

Medchal ORR Gate (6) – Kompally – Suchitra – Balanagar – Moosapet– Erragadda – SR Nagar – Ameerpet, if you wish to travel towards City Centre (Ameerpet)

Keesara ORR Gate (8) – Kushaiguda – ECIL – Moulali – Nacharam – Uppal, if you wish to travel towards Uppal

Uppal towards Punjagutta:

Use the road from Uppal – Ramanthapur – Amberpet – Himayathnagar – Khairtabad Junction – Punjagutta

Uppal – Tarnaka – Rail Nilayam is restricted to use as it will be highly congested.