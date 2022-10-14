By CNBCTV18.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 75 Digital Banking Units (DBUs) via video conferencing on Sunday. The 75 DBUs will be dedicated to 75 districts of the country.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also attend the event.

In the Union Budget speech for 2022-23, the Finance Minister announced that 75 DBUs would be set up in 75 districts of the country to commemorate 75 years of independence.

The DBUs are being set up to ensure that the benefits of digital banking reach every nook and corner of the country and it will cover all the states and Union territories.

The DBUs will provide facilities like opening savings account, balance-check, passbook, transfer of funds, investment in fixed deposits, loan applications, stop-payment instructions for cheques issued, applying for credit/debit cards, a view statement of account, pay taxes, pay bills, make nominations, etc.

DBUs will enable customers to have cost-effective, convenient access and enhanced digital experience of banking products and services all around year. The government said special emphasis will be given to customer education on cyber security awareness and safeguards.