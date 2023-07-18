CNBC TV18
PM Modi says NDA an alliance that seeks to further national progress

1 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 18, 2023 5:42:53 PM IST (Published)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the coming together of BJP-led NDA alliance partners, saying the alliance aims to propel the nation forward while addressing the unique aspirations of each region.

“It is a matter of immense joy that our valued NDA partners from across India will be attending the meeting in Delhi today. Ours is a time tested alliance which seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations,” he said.
NDA partners met in Delhi ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, RPI (Athawale), Meghalaya’s NPP, UP’s SBSP and Apna Dal (Sonelal), Bihar’s LJP and RLJD, Nagaland’s NDPP, Assam’s AGP and Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK are among the 38 parties who attended the meeting.
The meeting comes soon after an alliance of opposition parties comprising Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Shiv Sena (UBT), Left parties, RJD, JDU, AAP, and others met in Bengaluru. The alliance said that they are changing their name from United Progressive Alliance (UPA) to Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).
Both the fronts are forging alliances at state levels to woo maximum voters ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
