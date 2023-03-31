PM Modi says coffee table book on Mann Ki Baat celebrates grassroots level change makers | Rising India Summit 2023

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar unveiled a coffee table book ‘Voice of India’ based on PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme. The book is about the people mentioned by PM Modi in different editions of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

On the concluding day of News18 Network’s two-day marquee leadership conclave ‘Rising India Summit 2023’, on March 30, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar unveiled a coffee table book ‘Voice of India’ based on PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme. The book is about the people mentioned by PM Modi in different editions of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

PM Modi also appreciated the efforts of News18 Network’s initiative to recognise the changemakers at the grassroots.

He tweeted, “The most beautiful part about #MannKiBaat is the manner in which it celebrates grassroots level change makers. As this programme completes hundred episodes, I compliment efforts like the one by @CNNnews18 to acknowledge the people mentioned and the impact they have created.”

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1641635810322653185

Delivering the valedictory address at the event, Vice President Dhankar said, “PM Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat has been successful because of his natural connection with the people. We are the most functioning democracy in the world and there is no doubt about it.”

The Vice President also touched upon the state of the Indian parliament today, referring to the protests by the Congress over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha. He said that disorder has become normal in the parliament but the law cannot be different for anyone.

https://twitter.com/CNNnews18/status/1641461039307935744

He also talked about India’s rising stature in the world.

"It was a moment of pride for us all in September 2022 when India became the fifth largest global economy, in the process we overtook our erstwhile colonial rulers - the UK,” the Vice President said in his speech.

Dhankhar said that India is on the path of progress, and no one can stop it. He added that the world is witnessing the rise of India and no other country in the world can question India’s democracy.

He also said that the media should disseminate 'orchestrated' and 'sinister' campaigns which are affecting India’s legitimacy and national growth.