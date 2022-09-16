By CNBCTV18.com

To celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday in a unique way, a restaurant in Delhi is planning to offer a special thali and name it “56inch Modi Ji” thali.

ARDOR 2.1 restaurant in Connaught Place will present a thali with 56 items and the customers will have the option of choosing vegetarian or non-vegetarian options.

Sumit Kalara, the owner of the restaurant, said he came up with the idea as he wanted to gift the prime minister, whom he respects very much, something unique on his birthday.

"We want to gift him (Modi) this thali and want him to come here and eat. But due to security reasons, we can’t do that, so this is for all of his fans who love him a lot," ANI quoted Kalara as saying.

ARDOR 2.1 will also give customers a chance to win rewards up to Rs 8.5 lakh with the special thali. "If any of the two from a couple finishes this thali in 40 minutes we will give them Rs 8.5 lakh award,” Kalara said.

One lucky couple visiting the restaurant between September 17 and 26 and ordering this thali will also get the opportunity to win an all-expenses paid trip to Kedarnath – one of the favourite destinations of the prime minister, he added.

Last year, the restaurant also had a vegetarian Modi thali, priced at Rs 2,250 plus taxes, and a non-vegetarian version priced at Rs 2,550 plus taxes. The vegetarian thali comprised favourites such as Kashmiri dum aloo, paneer lababdar, malai kofta, dal tadka and a variety of breads along with raita and beverages such as lassi. The non-vegetarian platter came with lamb and chicken dishes as well as green vegetables, paneer, rice, mixed breads, and dessert, South China Morning Post reported. The restaurant has not mentioned if there will be any changes this year, in terms of dishes and price.

This year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced strict instructions to refrain from cake-cutting and other such rituals to mark the prime minister’s birthday. The saffron party will be organising Sewa Pakhwada (a fortnight of service) from his birthday on September 17 to Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. The party will organise various social programmes during those days, including blood donation camps, health screenings, tree plantations and campaigns for Swachh Bharat and the need of water conservation.

In an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur in 2014, the prime minister was quoted as saying that a “56-inch chest” was required to turn Uttar Pradesh into Gujarat.