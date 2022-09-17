    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    PM Modi Birthday: How to bid for gifts and mementoes presented to the prime minister

    PM Modi Birthday: How to bid for gifts and mementoes presented to the prime minister

    PM Modi Birthday: How to bid for gifts and mementoes presented to the prime minister
    A large number of the items to go on the bidding block are currently on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art. 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 72nd birthday on September 17. To mark the occasion, nearly 1,200 gifts and souvenirs that were presented to the PM are being put on an e-auction, the proceeds of which will go towards the  The items on auction include exquisite paintings, sculptures, handicrafts, folk artefact, and a special collection of sports memorabilia along with stuff like shoulder cloths, poems and posters. A large number of the items to go on the bidding block are currently on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art.
    “These mementoes are tokens of love and appreciation that the Prime Minister inspires amongst people. While many are objects of considerable artistic value, some are simple handmade gifts of love; all of which are nevertheless, collector’s items by virtue of their place in history,” said Director General of National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi, Adwaita Gadanayaka to ANI.
    The auction will be conducted online on PM Mementos website https://pmmementos.gov.in/ which has been used in the past few years for auctioning gifts and mementoes presented to PM Modi.
    The auction will run from September 17 to October 2.
    Buyers will need to first register themselves on the PM Memontoes website. After signing up, they can add the items currently on auction to their cart to bid. Buyers can put any number of products in their carts to bid on them and can also exit the bidding process by deleting the item from their cart. They can quote a bid for an item only once. Upon a successful bid, buyers can make their payment though the BHIM UPI system, netbanking or even with credit and debit card.
    Some of the items that will up for bidding on September 17 include a black marble sculpture of Subhash Chandra Bose that starts at a price of Rs 5 lakh, a comprehensively detailed replica of the National Police Memorial which also starts from Rs 5 lakh, a statue of PM Modi, several paintings of PM Modi, several religious statues and paintings including an image of Goddess Devi starting from Rs 1,08,000 gifted by NCP leader Ajit Pawar.
