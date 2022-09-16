1,200 gifts of PM Modi to be auctioned on his birthday, proceeds to go to Namami Gange Programme

By CNBCTV18.com

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday on September 17, the government will auction over 1,200 gifts and mementoes received by him to raise funds for the Namami Gange Programme. The auction will open on September 17 and will end on October 2.

“1,200 gifts received by Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi to be auctioned, returns to go for Namami Gange Project,” said Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region of India, G Kishan Reddy.

1,200 Gifts Received By Hon PM Shri ⁦@narendramodi⁩ To Be Auctioned, Returns To Go For Namami Gange Projecthttps://t.co/Z5Z6zdB2ui via NaMo App pic.twitter.com/IsSmxCJeEN— G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) September 12, 2022

The gifts that are being auctioned are currently displayed at the National Gallery of Modern Art. The base price of these items range from Rs 100 to Rs 10 lakh. Some of the gifts include religious and historical items like a Rani Kamlapati statue gifted by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a Hanuman idol and a sun painting gifted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and a trishul gifted by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, a statue of goddess Mahalaxmi gifted by Ajit Pawar, leader of Nationalist Congress Party and a wall hanging of Lord Venkateshwara gifted by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Along with the exquisite paintings, sculptures, handicrafts, and folk artefact, there is a special collection of sports memorabilia like T-shirts, boxing gloves, javelins and racquets signed by medal-winning players at major sporting events like the recently-held Commonwealth Games, the Deaflympics, Thomas Cup Badminton Championship and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"These mementos are tokens of love and appreciation that the Prime Minister inspires amongst people. While many are objects of considerable artistic value, some are simple handmade gifts of love; all of which are nevertheless, collector’s items by virtue of their place in history,” said Director General of National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi, Adwaita Gadanayaka to ANI.