    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homenews

    1,200 gifts of PM Modi to be auctioned on his birthday, proceeds to go to Namami Gange Programme

    1,200 gifts of PM Modi to be auctioned on his birthday, proceeds to go to Namami Gange Programme

    1,200 gifts of PM Modi to be auctioned on his birthday, proceeds to go to Namami Gange Programme
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The gifts that are being auctioned are currently displayed at the National Gallery of Modern Art. The base price of the items range from Rs 100 to Rs 10 lakh.

    Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday on September 17, the government will auction over 1,200 gifts and mementoes received by him to raise funds for the Namami Gange Programme. The auction will open on September 17 and will end on October 2.

    “1,200 gifts received by Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi to be auctioned, returns to go for Namami Gange Project,” said Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region of India, G Kishan Reddy.

    The gifts that are being auctioned are currently displayed at the National Gallery of Modern Art. The base price of these items range from Rs 100 to Rs 10 lakh. Some of the gifts include religious and historical items like a Rani Kamlapati statue gifted by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a Hanuman idol and a sun painting gifted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and a trishul gifted by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, a statue of goddess Mahalaxmi gifted by Ajit Pawar, leader of Nationalist Congress Party and a wall hanging of Lord Venkateshwara gifted by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

    Also read:
    At SCO Summit, PM Modi says progressing towards making India a manufacturing hub

    Along with the exquisite paintings, sculptures, handicrafts, and folk artefact, there is a special collection of sports memorabilia like T-shirts, boxing gloves, javelins and racquets signed by medal-winning players at major sporting events like the recently-held Commonwealth Games, the Deaflympics, Thomas Cup Badminton Championship and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

    "These mementos are tokens of love and appreciation that the Prime Minister inspires amongst people. While many are objects of considerable artistic value, some are simple handmade gifts of love; all of which are nevertheless, collector’s items by virtue of their place in history,” said Director General of National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi, Adwaita Gadanayaka to ANI.

    This is the fourth such auction undertaken by the PMO for the flagship Namami Gange Programme.

    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Narendra Modi

    Previous Article

    2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse unveiled: A stallion that lives up to the name

    Next Article

    Smart Money: Themes to invest and stocks to track as Nifty hits 18,000

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng