PM Modi address live updates: Welcome the new year, but with caution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation.

Here are live updates:

#We must remember the pandemic is not over yet. Caution is of utmost importance. We worked very hard and diligently, using the expertise of all the scientists and experts. We have formulated a plan of whom to vaccinate first, age groups, those with co-morbities, etc. These decisions were taken after full consultations.

#We will soon have nasal and DNA-based vaccines

#About 61% adult population fully vaccinated. More than 90% of eligible population is partially vaccinated. Some states have vaccinated 100% of their eligible population. This is a matter of pride. This is a testament to our spirit, our healthcare workers' dedication.

# 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 1.4 lakh ICU beds, 90,000 beds for kids are ready. More than 3,000 oxygen plants are operational across the country. Five lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed across the country. Each state has a buffer of vaccine doses.

#Omicron is spreading rapidly across the country, but there is no need to panic. Just follow basic precautions, like wearing a mask and washing your hands

#You are all preparing to welcome the new year with optimism and happiness, but I would also advise caution

#Vaccination is among the most powerful weapons we have against the coronavirus pandemic.