Planning to buy an electric vehicle? Here are some tips that will help you chose the right model

Electric vehicles have gained popularity over the last few years, but many potential buyers are clueless about which car or bike to buy. Most seem to be unaware of the battery range, specs, price, charging points and other factors that one must consider before buying a an electric car or scooter.

Electric vehicles offer a number of benefits such as low maintenance and lower refuelling costs. But before deciding on the right model to buy, here are tips that will help you make an informed decision.

Myth breaker

Considered as the future of mobility, the key driving point of electric vehicles has been its contribution towards a clean environment. Electric cars are not dependent on fossil fuels and produce no tailpipe greenhouse gas emissions. However, it is not true that electric cars don't have any environmental impact at all. EV batteries are made of rare earth elements such as lithium, nickel and cobalt which are extracted from the ground, which leads to a lot of pollution.

Driving range

Electric vehicles have a varied driving range or the distance the battery would allow it to cover in a one-time charge. Fast charging EVs can take up to one to two hours to get fully charged, while slow or alternate charging can take more than five to six hours. Unlike fuel-based cars, which can be refilled at the next gas station, EVs are difficult to charge as there are not too many stations with charging points.

For those who travel within the city, a driving range of 100 km should be enough, an Economic Times report said. However, inter-state travellers would require a car with a driving range of over 400 km.

Charging plans

Although India is stepping up efforts to build charging infrastructure for EVs, it is one of the most important factors that one should consider before buying an electric car. Most major cities in India have EV charging stations, but rural India lacks charging facilities. Most people charge their cars at home, but the charge is enough to travel within a certain range.

Focus on the battery

The battery drives the car and is the most expensive component of an electric vehicle. Replacing a battery would cost a huge amount. Therefore, it is essential to pay attention to the battery before choosing an electric car.

Pricey affair

Electric cars cost more than their conventional counterparts due to the cost of complex technology used in making them. The price of a small electric hatchback could be over Rs 7 lakh. To push EVs, the government has introduced a number of subsidies under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) Scheme. Before buying the right car, the buyer should consider the incentives and cut down the overall cost of the car.

Specifications

One thing to consider before choosing the EV is the technical details. Most electric car makers update software at regular intervals to enhance performance. At most times, these updates come free of cost, but some car makers may also charge money for them.

Maintenance

The maintenance cost of an electric car is les compared to a conventional vehicle. However, spare parts are hard to find and can cost the owner dearly.

Models in India