Parliamentary committee asks Centre for update on Digital Competition Law

The Parliamentary Committee on Finance has formally requested the Centre to apprise it of the latest findings of the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL).

The Parliamentary Committee on Finance has formally requested the Centre to apprise it of the latest findings of the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL). The panel has urged the CDCL to expedite the sharing of its research and has been specifically directed to focus on ten identified anti-competitive practices that have raised concerns among policymakers and industry experts.

The ten anti-competitive practices identified by the panel that the CDCL must prioritise in its research are anti-steering, platform neutrality, bundling, data usage, mergers and acquisitions (M&A's), pricing strategies, exclusive tie-ups, and search preferencing. These practices have garnered significant attention due to their potential to stifle competition and harm consumers' interests.

One key aspect highlighted by the Parliamentary Committee on Finance is the importance of ex ante evaluation. The panel underscored that proactive evaluation and regulation are crucial in preventing markets from being monopolised by dominant players.

By implementing ex ante measures, the authorities can address issues before they escalate, mitigating the risks of anti-competitive behavior and market distortion.