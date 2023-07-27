Parliamentary committee asks Centre for update on Digital Competition Law

2 Min Read
The Parliamentary Committee on Finance has formally requested the Centre to apprise it of the latest findings of the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL).
The Parliamentary Committee on Finance has formally requested the Centre to apprise it of the latest findings of the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL). The panel has urged the CDCL to expedite the sharing of its research and has been specifically directed to focus on ten identified anti-competitive practices that have raised concerns among policymakers and industry experts.
The ten anti-competitive practices identified by the panel that the CDCL must prioritise in its research are anti-steering, platform neutrality, bundling, data usage, mergers and acquisitions (M&A's), pricing strategies, exclusive tie-ups, and search preferencing. These practices have garnered significant attention due to their potential to stifle competition and harm consumers' interests.
One key aspect highlighted by the Parliamentary Committee on Finance is the importance of ex ante evaluation. The panel underscored that proactive evaluation and regulation are crucial in preventing markets from being monopolised by dominant players.
By implementing ex ante measures, the authorities can address issues before they escalate, mitigating the risks of anti-competitive behavior and market distortion.
Additionally, the Committee emphasised the vital role of the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) Digital Market and Data Unit. This unit is seen as a critical tool to anticipate the movements and actions of big tech companies, who often wield significant influence in the digital market.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Inflation still impacting household consumption, recovery could take two more quarters: Kantar
Jul 27, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Leaders Speak | India’s semiconductor renaissance — here's a closer look at the policies, partnerships and progress
Jul 27, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Tata Motors DVR: Decoding the tax math for shareholders post Tata Motors share allotment
Jul 27, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Zoomed Out| Diminishing ATMs — here's why it is a threat to furthering financial inclusion
Jul 27, 2023 IST5 Min Read