Pakistan is "drowning" in debt and it is the new government’s job to "sail this ship ashore", Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday after chairing the first Cabinet meeting since assuming office. Sharif’s 34-member Cabinet -- a mix of experience and fresh blood -- was sworn in on Tuesday after several days of delay, with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administering the oath to new ministers after President Arif Alvi excused himself from the ceremony.

"I consider it a war cabinet because you are fighting against poverty, unemployment (and) inflation. This is a war against all problems," Sharif said in his address to the Cabinet, which was aired by the state media. He said that the previous government badly failed to address the issues and stressed on providing ease to the nation, especially the poor families, through a "thorough and continuous" process of consultation.

He thanked the allies for joining the cabinet and appreciated the abilities of cabinet colleagues to address the problems, "Today is an important day because we have successfully taken office by constitutionally and legally ousting the corrupt."

Also read: