Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Pakistan Prime Minister Sharif says country is 'drowning'in debt

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

Pakistan was "drowning" in debt, and it was Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's task to "sail this ship ashore," he stated after chairing the first Cabinet meeting since taking office. After President Arif Alvi excused himself from the ceremony, Sharif's 34-member Cabinet – a mix of experience and young blood – was sworn in on Tuesday after several days of delay, with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani giving the oath to new ministers.

Pakistan Prime Minister Sharif says country is 'drowning'in debt
Pakistan is "drowning" in debt and it is the new government’s job to "sail this ship ashore", Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday after chairing the first Cabinet meeting since assuming office. Sharif’s 34-member Cabinet -- a mix of experience and fresh blood -- was sworn in on Tuesday after several days of delay, with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administering the oath to new ministers after President Arif Alvi excused himself from the ceremony.
"I consider it a war cabinet because you are fighting against poverty, unemployment (and) inflation. This is a war against all problems," Sharif said in his address to the Cabinet, which was aired by the state media. He said that the previous government badly failed to address the issues and stressed on providing ease to the nation, especially the poor families, through a "thorough and continuous" process of consultation.
He thanked the allies for joining the cabinet and appreciated the abilities of cabinet colleagues to address the problems, "Today is an important day because we have successfully taken office by constitutionally and legally ousting the corrupt."
Also read:
(Edited by : Anand Singha)
Tags
Previous Article

IFFCO Kisan Sanchar develops smart farms to enhance yield, boost income

Next Article

Egypt approves India as wheat supplier; exports to face quality checks and high freight cost

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More