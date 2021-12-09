Oppo to launch Find N foldable phone on Dec 15, promises 'best hinge'

Oppo will launch its first-ever folding smartphone, the Oppo Find N, on the second day of the Oppo Inno Day event on December 15. The Chinese phone maker teased the launch on its official Twitter account, revealing a glimpse of the new phone design. The image shows a hinged design and what looks like a protruding triple-camera layout.

In a letter introducing the smartphone, Oppo Chief Product Officer Pete Lau said the Find N has been in development for four years since 2018, when the first prototype was created. Lau said the phone maker had not rushed into making a foldable phone to ensure “great user experience.”

In terms of specifications, Find N will have two screens. The 8-inch LTPO OLED inner display will have a refresh rate of 120Hz, while the cover display will have a refresh rate of 60Hz.

The phone, powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC, will have a 50MP primary lens camera, a 16MP secondary shooter and a 13MP lens. It will be charged with a 4,500mAh battery.

Oppo is the latest entrant in the folding phone segment. Samsung launched the next generation Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones in August this year. The phones feature several usability and durability improvements from the first two generations. Oppo’s Find N will also rival Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold and Huawei Mate X2 foldables.

Most of these phones faced challenges in utility, durability and user experience, preventing them from becoming a daily driver for most people.

Some experts complained of the poor battery life and fussy hinges of foldable phones. The flexible displays of foldables can also end up being scratched or penetrated more easily than the traditional phone displays.

Also, despite being in the market for a couple of years now, foldables are still a novelty. Only Samsung has been able to get a headway in the foldable smartphone market with the latest gen Galaxy Z Fold 3. Oppo plans to one-up the others with its latest launch.

“With the Find N, we have solved the main pain points in previous foldable smartphones, such as the crease in the display and overall durability of the device, by inventing perhaps the best hinge and display designs available today,” Lau wrote.