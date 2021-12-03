Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid weak global cues; Airtel, Maruti in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Friday, following mixed cues from the global markets. The shares remained on edge as two cases of the Omicron variant were detected in Karnataka.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.16 percent or 95 points higher at 58,555. Nifty50 index also opened flat at 17,424 - down 23 points or 0.14 percent. The broader market indices were trading higher.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were L&T, BPCL, UPL, Axis Bank, and Infosys. Each scrip gained over 1.5-2 percent. Leading the losses were Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy, Cipla, Divi's Lab.

Among sectors, FMCG, pharma, and healthcare indices were in the red, whereas other sectors were in the green.

Globally, shares fell after Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi said it would delist in New York, renewing concern about US-China tensions and tech regulations, while oil headed for a sixth consecutive weekly drop on Omicron and rate hike worries.

S&P 500 futures fell about half a percent despite an overnight surge in prices. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped over 1 percent dragged by big tech names. MSCI's index of Asia shares outside Japan fell over half a percent.

Benchmark Brent crude futures finished higher overnight at $69.67 a barrel, but have dropped over 3 percent this week and are down nearly 20 percent from October's three-year high.

So far, in the absence of Omicron details, some governments have scrambled to shut borders anyway. But other policymakers - most notably the Federal Reserve - are cautiously proceeding apace with plans to move away from crisis-mode responses.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said central bankers will talk about a faster pullback to bond-buying at this month's meeting and stop describing inflation as transitory. Oil cartel OPEC is going ahead with planned production increases.

