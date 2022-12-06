Online registration and other initial online services begin at AIIMS Delhi after cyber attack: Sources

Along with AIIMS, Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, a multi-speciality hospital in Chennai and the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) website have also been victims of cyber-attacks recently.

Online registrations resumed at AIIMS Delhi , and initial online services at Mother and child block, eye centre, New Rajkumari Amrit Kaur Centre (General OPD) and Cardio and Neuro centre have also begun in a phased manner, according to sources.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that investigative agencies had identified multiple lapses on AIIMS’ part. The hackers who carried out the cyber attack on AIIMS Delhi’s servers are still unknown.

Investigations show there is no central Network Security Operation Centre (NSOC) in AIIMS from where the cleaning script can be run centrally. AIIMS kept citing a different number of affected systems ranging from 5,000 to 10,000.

The attack was initially considered a ransomware attack, but now officials are denying any amount or ransom quoted by hackers. The systems have to be sanitised manually one by one, hence the operation delay.

All encrypted files and data on the systems display the message, “free decryption as a guarantee, you can send us up to three free decrypted files before payment”.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR under IPC Section 385 (putting a person in fear of injury to commit extortion), 66 and 66-F IT Act.

The ICMR website was attacked 6,000 times in 24 hours on November 30. NIC alerted ICMR to block the attacker immediately. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) asked ICMR to update security patches and firewalls to protect the system.