OnePlus Nord 2T to launch on July 1 in India; all details here

OnePlus Nord 2T was launched in the international market two months ago but will finally reach Indian shores on July 1. The launch event is likely to be live-streamed on OnePlus's official website and social media platforms.

The company has been teasing the launch of Nord 2T in the country for quite some time now, hyping it up with the #FindYourNord Challenge and giving a chance to users to win the device.

The phone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and will run on OxygenOS 12.1, as per the official website. It will also rock a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, giving you a day's power in only 15 minutes.

The camera setup of the phone is what really grabs one's attention, with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor main sensor, and if rumours are to be believed we will also see an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide system and a 2MP depth sensor.

The international variant of the phone has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone also comes with the OnePlus' famous alert slider.

The phone is expected to be priced around Rs 28,000 for the 8GB+128GB version and will be available for sale starting July 5.

OnePlus will also be launching the OnePlus TV 50Y1S Pro and will release new colours for the Bullets Wireless Z2 and Nord Buds at the event.