OnePlus launches new 40-inch TV — to go on sale from April 14

The TV comes with a 40-inch screen with a Full HD screen and boasts of features like a bezelless display, HDR10+ support, and "cinematic sound output" powered by Dolby Audio.

OnePlus on Thursday announced the latest addition to its growing lineup of televisions — the OnePlus TV 40 Y1S. Powered by Android 11, the smart TV will go on sale from April 14 on online platforms as well as offline stores, the company said in a press released.

The TV comes with a 40-inch screen with a Full HD screen and boasts of features like a bezelless display, HDR10+ support, and "cinematic sound output" powered by Dolby Audio.

According to the company, the TV has two full-range 20W speakers for an immersive audio experience. Furthermore, OnePlus users will be able to connect their OnePlus Buds or OnePlus Watch with the TV using the OnePlus Connect 2.0 for an ecosystem-like experience.

The TV also comes installed with OxygenPlay 2.0, which the company says "allows users to easily access a wide range of content from prominent international and regional content partners", as well as direct access to more than 230 live channels.

"OnePlus emerged as one of the fastest-growing smart TV brands in 2022, registering an 80 percent YoY growth," the press release said, quoting a Counterpoint research report. "Owing to the incredibly positive response for the OnePlus TV Y1 and OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus secured the second position in <INR 30,000 price," the report added.