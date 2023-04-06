OnePlus launches new 40-inch TV — to go on sale from April 14

The TV comes with a 40-inch screen with a Full HD screen and boasts of features like a bezelless display, HDR10+ support, and "cinematic sound output" powered by Dolby Audio.
OnePlus on Thursday announced the latest addition to its growing lineup of televisions — the OnePlus TV 40 Y1S. Powered by Android 11, the smart TV will go on sale from April 14 on online platforms as well as offline stores, the company said in a press released.
Recommended ArticlesView All
RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control
Apr 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
RBI MPC — rate hike pause is a “wait and watch” policy, but positive for bond markets
Apr 6, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Explained: Here's why the RBI rate hike pause is after 290 and not 250 bps
Apr 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
RBI to allow pre-sanctioned credit lines via UPI — Here's what it means
Apr 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The TV comes with a 40-inch screen with a Full HD screen and boasts of features like a bezelless display, HDR10+ support, and "cinematic sound output" powered by Dolby Audio.
According to the company, the TV has two full-range 20W speakers for an immersive audio experience. Furthermore, OnePlus users will be able to connect their OnePlus Buds or OnePlus Watch with the TV using the OnePlus Connect 2.0 for an ecosystem-like experience.
The TV also comes installed with OxygenPlay 2.0, which the company says "allows users to easily access a wide range of content from prominent international and regional content partners", as well as direct access to more than 230 live channels.
"OnePlus emerged as one of the fastest-growing smart TV brands in 2022, registering an 80 percent YoY growth," the press release said, quoting a Counterpoint research report. "Owing to the incredibly positive response for the OnePlus TV Y1 and OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus secured the second position in <INR 30,000 price," the report added.
For now, interested consumers can click on the 'Notify Me' option on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!