OnePlus Ace likely to sold as OnePlus 10R in India: Report

The all-new OnePlus Ace, expected to be rolled out in Chinese markets on April 21, is likely to be rebranded as "OnePlus 10R" for Indian consumers. According to a Tech2 report, citing predictions of market observers, it is very likely that OnePlus won't come up with a new line for its mid-level flagship device in India but roll out the smartphone as the OnePlus 10R. However, the report shies away from mentioning the date of the smartphone's rollout in the Indian market.

Meanwhile, the report compares the OnePlus Ace (or OnePlus 10R) with Realme GT Neo3 due to the similarities in the features and specifications. The OnePlus Ace comes with 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 6 GB RAM. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and packs a 4,500 mAh battery, and will support a 150W charger. However, the base variant of the OnePlus 10R will come with 80W SUPERVOOC charging.

For photography enthusiasts, the OnePlus Ace has a triple shooter rear-camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation) alongside an 8MP ultrawide snapper and a 2MP macro camera. For selfie lovers, the device has a 16MP front-facing camera. The phone features a 6.7-inch 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED screen. It also appears to have an IR sensor -- used to measure the heat of an object -- at the top.

Curiously, the OnePlus Ace seems to be missing the alert slider -- a three-step switch that allows the user to mute a given smartphone quickly and easily. This slider has become popular among OnePlus users over the years.

In China, the OnePlus Ace has been launched in two colours -- black and teal-white. As per reports, India-bound OnePlus 10R would cater to consumers going for a mid-range smartphone but its price is yet to be disclosed.