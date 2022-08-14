On This Day: First Youth Olympics began, Pakistan Declared Independence and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini On August 14, 2010, the first Summer Youth Olympic Games was inaugurated. The Youth Olympics is an international multi-sport and cultural event for youth, aged between 14-18 years old. It is now held every two years, alternatively between the summer and winter seasons. Here are some more historical events that make August 14 a special day in world history.

1947 |

On the same day in 1947, Pakistan achieved independence from British Rule one day prior to Indian independence. (Image: Shutterstock)

1945 | The Japanese government notified the Allied forces that it had accepted the Potsdam Declaration marking the end of World War 2. (Image: Wikipedia) The Japanese government notified the Allied forces that it had accepted the Potsdam Declaration marking the end of World War 2. (Image: Wikipedia)

1952 | Computer scientist Alan Turing's groundbreaking paper on mathematical biology “The Chemical Basis of Morphogenesis” was published. (Image: Wikipedia) Computer scientist Alan Turing's groundbreaking paper on mathematical biology “The Chemical Basis of Morphogenesis” was published. (Image: Wikipedia)

1966 | The first US lunar orbiter started orbiting Moon. (Image: Wikipedia) The first US lunar orbiter started orbiting Moon. (Image: Wikipedia)

1971 | The country of Bahrain declared independence from British Rule after 110 years of oppression. (Image: Shutterstock) The country of Bahrain declared independence from British Rule after 110 years of oppression. (Image: Shutterstock)

1975 | The Pakistani military coup against Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the then Bangladeshi President. (Image: Wikipedia) The Pakistani military coup against Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the then Bangladeshi President. (Image: Wikipedia)

2016 | Olympic sprint star Usain Bolt won coveted 100m Olympic gold medal in 9.81s at Rio de Janeiro Olympics becoming the first man to win the event three times. (Image: Shutterstock) Olympic sprint star Usain Bolt won coveted 100m Olympic gold medal in 9.81s at Rio de Janeiro Olympics becoming the first man to win the event three times. (Image: Shutterstock)