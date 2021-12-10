0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • news>

  • Omicron scare: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai for 48 hours

Omicron scare: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai for 48 hours

Profile image
By PTI | IST (Published)
Mini

Mumbai deputy commissioner of police (operations) imposed Section 144 in the city, barring rallies and protest marches for the next two days. The order was issued keeping in view the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and also the recent violence in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded. Violators will be punished under IPC Section 188.

Omicron scare: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai for 48 hours
Mumbai: The police on Friday imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) within Mumbai commissionerate limits prohibiting rallies and protest marches involving people and vehicles over the next two days, an official said. The order, issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), will be in force for 48 hours on Saturday and Sunday.
"It has been issued to prevent danger to human life from the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 as well as a threat to the law and order situation against the backdrop of violence that took place in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded," the order stated said.
Violators will be punished under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions, the ordered stated.
Tags
Next Article

Plot against me a closed chapter, press conference didn't affect chance of becoming CJI: Ranjan Gogoi

next story