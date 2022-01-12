0

Omicron News LIVE Updates: India adds nearly 2 lakh cases in 24 hrs; active caseload inches closer to 10 lakh

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Omicron News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 153.7 crore on Tuesday with 76,68,282 vaccine doses being administered till 7 pm, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 18 lakh (18,52,611) precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities since Monday. Over 2,81,00,780 doses have been given to beneficiaries in the 15-18 years age group so far. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase, followed by frontline workers (FLWs) and subsequently for all above 18.

  • Today's Data Highlights

     

    - 1,94,443 new cases, 442 new deaths, 60,405 new recoveries, 1,33,873 rise in active cases

    - New cases highest in 230 days. New cases 16% higher than the previous day

    - Maharashtra reports 34,424 new cases, Delhi 21,259, West Bengal 21,098

    - 6 states/UTs reporting more than 10k daily new cases

    - Kerala reports 296 new deaths (including 277 backlog), Delhi 23, Maharashtra 22

    - All 36 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases

    - More than 50k COVID-19 deaths (50,053) reported till date in Kerala of which 19,377 (38.71%) have been added as backlog in last 82 days. Case fatality ratio in Kerala has since increased from 0.6% to 0.9%  

    - Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is +402% (world average is +49%)

    - 85.26 lakh new vaccinations. 153.80 crore total. 19.96 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 37.17 lakh second dose. 19.33 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday. 8.79 lakh received the precaution dose. 64.16 crore fully vaccinated

    - 17.62 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 11.04% (10.64% the previous day)

    - Daily tests highest in 124 days 

    - Daily test positivity rate: West Bengal 32.35%, Goa 30.37%, Delhi 25.65%

    - Test positivity rate (weekly average): West Bengal 30.15%, Goa 23.64%, Maharashtra 20.86%

  • India adds nearly 2 lakh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; active caseload inches closer to 10 lakh

  • India reports 1,94,720 fresh COVID cases, 60,405 recoveries & 442 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

    Active case: 9,55,319
    Daily positivity rate: 11.05%

  • Indonesia starts COVID boosters for elderly, others at risk
     

    Indonesia kicked off a COVID-19 booster campaign for the general public on Wednesday, prioritizing third shots for the elderly and people with compromised immune systems. The government hopes to provide 21 million booster shots in January to people who received their second jabs at least six months ago. Some 117 million people in Indonesia have already received two doses of the vaccine. This effort is important to increase the immunity of society, considering the COVID-19 virus keeps mutating, President Joko Widodo said Tuesday.

  • Maharashtra records 34,424 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths; Omicron tally up by 34


    Maharashtra recorded 34,424 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 954 more than the previous day, taking the overall tally to 69,87,938, while 22 patients succumbed to the infection in the state, up from eight a day ago, a health department official said. He said Maharashtra also reported 34 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, raising their count to 1,281. Of the 34 new cases of the highly contagious variant, 25 were reported from Pune city, six from Pune rural, two from Solapur and one from Panvel. With these additions, the state's COVID-19 tally jumped to 69,87,938, while the death toll climbed to 1,41,669, the official said. Of the 34,424 new cases and 22 deaths in the state, 11,647 infections and two fatalities were reported from Mumbai city. The state had reported 33,470 COVID-19 cases and eight fatalities on Monday. The number of recovered cases increased to 66,21,070 after 18,967 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said.

  • Karnataka govt orders extension of stringent measures to contain COVID spread
     

    The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to extend the stringent measures imposed to contain the surging COVID cases in the state till January 31 morning. In his order, the state Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said the containment measures will remain in force up to 5 AM on January 31 for strict implementation by Chief Commissioner BBMP, Police Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and other Heads of Departments and Authorities. These orders were based on the decisions taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The order said that outside Bengaluru Urban district, the deputy commissioners, in consultation with health and education department officers in their respective district, considering Taluk as a unit, after assessing the prevalence of COVID 19 cases in the schools, including residential schools, and colleges in the respective Taluk may decide on closure or functioning of any school or college. 

  • At least 481 resident doctors have tested COVID positive in Maharashtra so far: Dr Avinash Dahiphale, president, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors

  • Good morning readers!

    Welcome to the live blog on COVID-19. We will get you all the latest developments related to the pandemic, the vaccination drive, restrictions, and much more.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 153.7 crore on Tuesday with 76,68,282 vaccine doses being administered till 7 pm, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 18 lakh (18,52,611) precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities since Monday. Over 2,81,00,780 doses have been given to beneficiaries in the 15-18 years age group so far. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase, followed by frontline workers (FLWs) and subsequently for all above 18.
