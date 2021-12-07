Rupee hits 8-week low against US dollar: From Omicron variant to rising crude prices, here are factors weighing it down

Amid rising concerns over the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, the rupee plunged 28 paise on Monday to hit a near two-month low at 75.40 against the US dollar.

The fall in the Indian currency comes ahead of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy decision, which will be announced on Wednesday. Massive erosion in domestic stocks, rising crude prices and a surging dollar also pulled the rupee back.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee touched an intra-day low of 75.45 against the US dollar on Monday before settling at 75.40, the lowest closing since October 12.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against six global currencies, gained 0.11 percent to 96.2240.

Other indicators like the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 2.43 percent to $71.58 per barrel.

On the equity market front, the Bombay Stock Exchange’s benchmark index Sensex lost 949.32 points or 1.65 percent to end at 56747.14 on Monday, while the broader NSE Nifty closed 1.65 percent lower at 16912.25.

"Investors have trimmed risk exposure ahead of RBI policy decisions, scheduled on December 8,” Dilip Parmar, research analyst at HDFC Securities, told PTI.

This is the third time since July 1 that the dollar-rupee pair closed above 75.40 levels, Anindya Banerjee, deputy vice-president of currency derivatives and interest rate derivatives at Kotak Securities, told Business Standard.

“The last two times, there was no follow-through, but if the risk aversion persists, then USD-INR can see further upside on the back of FPI outflows and corporate dollar demand,” he said.

Given the way the rupee is trading, Banerjee expects the Indian currency to be in the range of 75.20 and 75.70 in the near term.

Analysts believe US Federal Reserve’s tapering plan and the trade deficit will further upset the rupee value.

Even as the initial public offerings and corporate borrowings bring dollars onshore, outflows could increase on the back of poor sentiments of foreign portfolio investors following Fed’s increase of monthly taper plan, Amit Pabari, managing director of CR Forex, told Business Standard.

"December would be having a little higher volatility despite lesser trading days and global off due to the Christmas party mood,” he said.