0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • news>

  • Omicron alert: Study says latest COVID-19 variant escapes immunity from previous infections

Omicron alert: Study says latest COVID-19 variant escapes immunity from previous infections

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is three times likely to cause reinfection as compared to preceding Delta and Beta strains, according to a study by South African scientists. Work is still on to figure out if Omicron also escapes vaccine-induced immunity.

Omicron alert: Study says latest COVID-19 variant escapes immunity from previous infections
The Omicron COVID-19 variant can evade immunity developed from prior infections, a study has found. The study provides the first epidemiological pieces of evidence regarding the virality of the variant and its ability to elude the immunity developed by the body during prior infections.
According to the findings, 35,670 suspected reinfections were observed among almost 28 lakh individuals who had tested positive with the SARS-CoV-2 at least 90 days prior to November 27, 2021.
The data for the study was collected through South Africa’s National Notifiable Medical Conditions Surveillance System. Juliet Pulliam, Director, South African DSI-NRF Centre of Excellence in Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis, recently tweeted about the evasion of immunity developed from prior infections and also mentioned that the behaviour is prevalent in all three waves of COVID-19.
She wrote, “Recent reinfections have occurred in individuals whose primary infections occurred across all three waves, with the most having their primary infections in the Delta wave.”
Pulliam added that the selection advantage of the Omicron variant is partially driven by the increased ability to evade developed immunity and infect previously infected individuals. The next step for the researchers is to find whether or not the Omicron virus can evade the immunity developed by vaccines.
“Urgent questions remain regarding whether Omicron is also able to evade vaccine-induced immunity and the potential implications of reduced immunity to infection on protection against severe disease and death,” the study mentioned.
The Omicron variant was first reported from South Africa, after which the variant has spread across at least 30 countries, including India. The World Health Organization (WHO) has labelled the latest variant of SARS-CoV-2 as a ‘variant of concern.’ In India, Karnataka reported two cases of the Omicron variant.
Travel restrictions induced by the detection of the new variant are being challenged by many leaders and experts; and are being touted as unfair for nations who are detecting or reporting a variant whose source is still unclear. According to the latest figures, roughly 11,500 new COVID-19 infections are reported in South Africa, from 8,500 cases reported on December 1.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Tags
Previous Article

COVID-19 news Highlights: WHO chief scientist urges people to not panic over Omicron

Next Article

As Omicron spreads, research teams try to figure how bad it is; what we know so far

next story