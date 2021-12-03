Omicron alert: Study says latest COVID-19 variant escapes immunity from previous infections

The Omicron COVID-19 variant can evade immunity developed from prior infections, a study has found. The study provides the first epidemiological pieces of evidence regarding the virality of the variant and its ability to elude the immunity developed by the body during prior infections.

According to the findings, 35,670 suspected reinfections were observed among almost 28 lakh individuals who had tested positive with the SARS-CoV-2 at least 90 days prior to November 27, 2021.

The data for the study was collected through South Africa’s National Notifiable Medical Conditions Surveillance System. Juliet Pulliam, Director, South African DSI-NRF Centre of Excellence in Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis, recently tweeted about the evasion of immunity developed from prior infections and also mentioned that the behaviour is prevalent in all three waves of COVID-19.

She wrote, “Recent reinfections have occurred in individuals whose primary infections occurred across all three waves, with the most having their primary infections in the Delta wave.”

In our other approach, we look at trends in the relative hazards of primary infection & reinfection. Since early Oct, we see a decreased risk of primary infection, though this could be partially explained by vaccine rollout. We see a simultaneous increase in reinfection risk. pic.twitter.com/gnzUptKBgu — Juliet Pulliam, PhD (@SACEMAdirector) December 2, 2021

Pulliam added that the selection advantage of the Omicron variant is partially driven by the increased ability to evade developed immunity and infect previously infected individuals. The next step for the researchers is to find whether or not the Omicron virus can evade the immunity developed by vaccines.

“Urgent questions remain regarding whether Omicron is also able to evade vaccine-induced immunity and the potential implications of reduced immunity to infection on protection against severe disease and death,” the study mentioned.

The Omicron variant was first reported from South Africa, after which the variant has spread across at least 30 countries, including India. The World Health Organization (WHO) has labelled the latest variant of SARS-CoV-2 as a ‘variant of concern.’ In India, Karnataka reported two cases of the Omicron variant.