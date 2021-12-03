Omicron: 30 samples sent for genome sequencing, says Maha health dept

A total of 30 samples have been sent for genome sequencing to detect the presence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Maharashtra state health department said on Friday. These samples were collected from both airport and field surveillance teams, an official said.

Until Friday morning, 2,821 passengers arriving from high-risk countries at Mumbai airport have been tested using RT-PCR, with two samples testing positive, the health department added. A total of 224 out of 11,060 passengers arriving from other countries have been tested as well, and one sample has returned positive, a department official said.

"Additionally, field surveillance of all international passengers who have arrived since November 1 is under way. A total of 30 samples from both airport and field surveillance have been sent for genomic sequencing. Fourteen have been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, and 16 to Kasturba Hospital laboratory," he said.

On December 1, Maharashtra government imposed strict restrictions for all domestic and international travellers after Omicron was designated a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation. These guidelines had said international travellers coming from 'at-risk' countries will have to mandatorily undergo seven-day quarantine , and RT-PCR test will be done on days 2, 4 and 7 for these travellers.