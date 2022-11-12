    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    news

    Odisha to hire 7,540 teachers for government high schools under its 5T initiative

    Odisha to hire 7,540 teachers for government high schools under its 5T initiative

    Odisha to hire 7,540 teachers for government high schools under its 5T initiative
    The Odisha Staff Selection Commission has been ordered by the state government to start the recruitment process as soon as possible.

    The Odisha government on Friday announced to fill up 7,540 posts of teachers in government high schools. The recruitment process is set to fill up vacancies in all 4,848 government high schools of the state, according to the statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

    Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s government has ordered the Odisha Staff Selection Commission to begin the recruitment process as soon as possible.
    Vacancies of TGT (Arts), TGT (PCM & CBZ), Sanskrit, Hindi, Urdu, Telugu, and Physical Education Teachers will be filled in this recruitment process.
    In the last two selection processes last year, around 13,000 teachers were recruited and appointed in various government schools. The state government is aggressively working to enhance its education infrastructure under its 5T initiative by transforming the schools in the state. A target of transforming more than 4800 schools by December 2023 has been set by the Odisha government.
    ALSO READ:
    24 elephants get 'drunk', sleep for hours in Odisha forest after consuming mahua, claim villagers
    The recruitment programme has been also expedited under the 5T initiative and the vacancies in various departments are being filled at speed with complete transparency, the statement added.
    Under the 5T initiative, the government is laying emphasis on the 5Ts -- teamwork, technology, transparency, transformation and time limit. The progress of the modernisation of the education system will also be measured on these five factors. Currently, the initiative has been implemented in schools of the Higher Education Department. The 5T initiative is set to help the schools in achieving a better education infrastructure and improve their delivery of education services.
    The government schools will be provided computers, Internet, e-libraries, advanced play equipment and playgrounds and other facilities as part of the initiative, as per a Livemint report.
    ALSO READ: Sandalwood tree stolen from Odisha Raj Bhavan premises
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
