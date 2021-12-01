Odisha, Andhra on alert as Cyclone Jawad likely to reach coast on Dec 4, says IMD

Cyclone Jawad, a cyclonic storm, is likely to reach the Andhra Pradesh, Odisha coasts by December 4 morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The weather department added that a low-pressure area over south Thailand and its neighbourhood is likely to concentrate into a depression by December 2.

"The depression will intensify into a cyclonic storm and move northwestwards, strengthen further and reach north Andhra Pradesh­-Odisha coasts by the morning of December 4. There is also a possibility of the system intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm,” IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Tuesday.

He added that if this system intensifies into a cyclone, it will be named ‘Jawad’ -- as proposed by Saudi Arabia.

over coastal Odisha during 03rd-05th; over Gangetic West Bengal during 04th-05th. Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over coastal Odisha and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 04th December. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 1, 2021

Explaining the impact of this likely cyclone, the IMD said that Jawad may cause significant rainfall over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Besides, the island is also expected to experience wind speeds in the range of 40-70 kilometres per hour. Also, the coastal areas close to the Bay of Bengal may experience wind speeds of 90-100 kilometres per hour.

Under its influence, several parts of Odisha, northern Andhra Pradesh, and some areas of West Bengal may record rain spells. "South Odisha will initially experience rainfall, and the intensity will increase in north coastal districts of the state subsequently," added Mohapatra.

Meanwhile, private weather company Skymet Weather has said that the correct track of the low-pressure system can only be predicted after the formation of a deep depression.

In the wake of this cyclone, fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea till December 6.