October 9: Indian Territorial Army was inaugurated; Google bought YouTube, and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini On October 9, 2012, women’s rights and education activist, Malala Yousafzai was shot three times by Taliban terrorists on her way back home from school.

On October 9, 1949, the Indian Territorial Army was officially inaugurated by the first Indian Governor-General, C Rajagopalachari. Originally raised by the British through the Indian Territorial Act of 1920, the Territorial Army consists of volunteers who receive limited military training for their services in the event of a national emergency.

On the same day in 2006, Alphabet Inc's Google announced the purchase of the video streaming platform YouTube for a then-hefty sum of $1.65 billion. Today, the amount may seem less as it now equates to WhatsApp being worth about 13 YouTubes, but at the time it was an eye-popping figure to pay for a year-and-a-half-old start-up. At the time, some analysts and competitors considered Google to be overpaying.

Here are some more historical events that make October 9 a special day in world history.

1941

US President Franklin D Roosevelt approved the atomic program that would become the Manhattan Project during World War II.

1945

Famous Indian musician and sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan was born.

2004

The first Afghan presidential election was held after the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001.

2006

Tech giant Google officially announced the acquisition of YouTube for a whopping $1.65 billion.

2011

German Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel clinched his second consecutive Formula 1 World Drivers Championship title.

2012

Women's rights and education activist Malala Yousafzai was shot three times by a Taliban gunman while boarding her school bus in northwest Pakistan. She survived the attack and has since become a leading voice for women’s rights and the education of girls in the world.

2017

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company after multiple allegations of sexual abuse.

2017

American economist Richard Thaler won the Nobel Prize for Economics.

2019

The Nobel Prize for Chemistry was awarded to John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino for the development of lithium-ion batteries. Goodenough became the oldest Nobel Prize winner at the age of 97.