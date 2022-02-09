Nykaa Q3 Results: Net profit up 2,376% QoQ to Rs 29 crore; revenue increases 24% to Rs 1,098 crore

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited, the parent company of online cosmetics and beauty products brand Nykaa, posted an whopping 2,376 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 29 crore for the for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

In its quarterly earnings report, the company reported a 24 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in its consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 1,098.36 crore, up from Rs 885.27 crore in Q2FY22.

