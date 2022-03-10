Nungba Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Nungba Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Nungba is an assembly constituency in the Tamenglong district, in the Hills region of the state of Manipur.

The Nungba legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category and it falls in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Nungba was won by Gaikhangam of the INC.

He defeated BJP's Adim Pamei.

He defeated BJP's Adim Pamei.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Gaikhangam.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Gaikhangam garnered 10255 votes, securing 52.16 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 5147 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 26.18 percent.The total number of voters in the Nungba constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Nungba constituency has a literacy level of 70.05 percent.