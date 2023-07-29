NTPC records a net profit rise of 9.4% to Rs 4,066 cr

NTPC's total revenue dropped 2.3 percent to Rs 39,122 crore in the quarter ended June 2023 as compared to Rs 40,026 crore in the corresponding quarter of the FY23.

NTPC reported a standalone increase in net profit by 9.4 percent to Rs 4,066 crore for the quarter ended June of the current financial year. The state-owned power generator had booked a net profit of Rs 3,717 in the year-ago period.

The company’s total revenue from operations decreased 2.3 percent to Rs 39,122 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year as compared to Rs 40,026 crore in the corresponding quarter of the 2022–23 financial year, according to the results declared by the company on Saturday.

The revenue of the company, at Rs 39,122 crore, was lower than the estimate of Rs 40,404.53 crore. The standalone net profit of Rs 4,066 crore, was also less than the average estimate of Rs 4,543.23 crore.

While the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 11,369.1 cro re, 16.7 percent higher year-on-year (YoY). An increase of 470 basis points YoY in EBITDA margin to 29 percent was witnessed, as per the report.

"The comparative figures for the quarter ended 30 June 2022 are restated on account of merger of two wholly-owned subsidiaries in the previous year for which accounting has been done," the state-owned power generator stated in the regulatory filing.

In Q1FY24, the company reported gross power generation of 88.55 billion units (BU), 2.16 percent lower in comparison to 90.50 BUs in the year-ago period.

In Q1 FY24, the total installed capacity of NTPC Group stood at 73,024 MW, in comparison to 69,114 MW in the same quarter of the last fiscal year.

However, on a standalone basis, in the quarter ended June 2023, NTPC recorded a total installed capacity of 57,038 MW as against 57,119 MW in the year-ago period.