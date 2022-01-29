0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

NTPC Q3 Results: Profit rises 19% to Rs 4,626 crore

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Updated)
Mini

The total income of the PSU rose to Rs 33,783.62 crore in the quarter from Rs 28,387.27 crore in the same period a year ago. The Board of Directors in its meeting on Saturday also decided, inter alia, to pay interim dividend at the rate of 40 percent (Rs 4 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2021-22.

NTPC Q3 Results: Profit rises 19% to Rs 4,626 crore
State-run power giant NTPC on Saturday posted an over 19 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,626.11 crore in the December quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly driven by higher revenues. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,876.36 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, according to a BSE filing.
The total income of the company rose to Rs 33,783.62 crore in the quarter from Rs 28,387.27 crore in the same period a year ago. The Board of Directors in its meeting on Saturday also decided, inter alia, to pay interim dividend at the rate of 40 percent (Rs 4 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2021-22.
Also read: 
The gross power generation of the company stood a 72.70 billion units (BU) in the quarter, higher than 65.41 BU a year ago. The plant load factor (capacity utilisation) of its coal-based power units rose to 67.64 per cent in the quarter from 64.31 per cent in the year-ago quarter.
However, the PLF of its gas-based stations dipped to 6.24 per cent in the quarter from 6.76 per cent a year ago. It got domestic coal supplies of 52.81 million metric tonnes (MMT) in the quarter, up from 45.56 MMT a year ago. Similarly, coal imports rose to 0.52 MMT in the quarter from 0.26 MMT a year ago.
Its average tariff rose to Rs 3.91 per unit during April to December 2021, from Rs 3.87 per unit in the same period a year ago. The installed power generation capacity of the NTPC Group increased to 67,757.42 MW as on December 31,2021, from 62,975MW a year ago.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Piramal integrates over 3,000 employees of the DHFL Group; plans to add 2,000 new jobs

Next Article

IDFC First Bank Q3 Results: Net profit grows 117% YoY to Rs 281 crore; NII up 36% to Rs 2,580 crore

next story