NTAGI to discuss 'additional' COVID shot at meeting tomorrow

The issue of administering an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised individuals will be discussed upon at the December 6 meeting of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, official sources said.

According to officials, an additional dose of vaccine is different from a booster shot. A booster shot is given to an individual after a predefined period when the immune response due to primary vaccination is presumed to have declined, while an additional dose is given to the immunocompromised and the immunosuppressed individuals when the primary schedule of vaccination does not provide adequate protection from infection and disease, they explained. Cancer patients on therapy, transplants patients, AIDS patients, among others, fall in such categories.

Recently, the Serum Institute of India (SII) sought from the drug regulator an approval for Covishield as a booster dose against the novel coronavirus infection. In an application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Prakash Kumar Singh, Director (Government and Regulatory Affairs) at SII, said UK-MHRA has already approved the booster dose for AstraZeneca ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine, while citing there is no shortage of Covishield in India and that there is a demand for booster dose from those who have already taken two doses in view of the ongoing pandemic and emergence of new strains.

In its bulletin dated November 29, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics recommended booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines for those above 40 years of age with preference to high-risk and high-exposure population. However, on Saturday it said its recommendation was not for the national immunisation programme as many more scientific experiments are required to assess its impact.

Regarding the administration of booster doses, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had recently informed the Lok Sabha that NTAGI and the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 were deliberating and considering scientific evidence related to this aspect. "For now the issue of booster dose is not on the agenda as studies are being conducted to ascertain its need and value," he said.

Even amid emergence of new variants like Omicron, vaccination remains one of the strongest pillars of protection against disease and infection, experts said. While there is no evidence to suggest that existing vaccines do not work on the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, some of the mutations reported may decrease the efficacy of the jabs, the Union health ministry said while underscoring definitive evidence for the new variant's increased remission and immune evasion is awaited.

"However, vaccine protection is also by antibodies as well as by cellular immunity, which is expected to be relatively better preserved. Hence, vaccines are expected to still offer protection against severe disease. If eligible, but not vaccinated, one should get vaccinated," the health ministry said in a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs).