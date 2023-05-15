Nourishing India: Food Conclave 2023 brings together stakeholders for a brighter future

Food Conclave 2023 was a success as it brought together various stakeholders to deliberate on the future of the Indian agri-food sector. The conclave served as an important step towards envisioning India's decade of growth in the agri-food sector.

The Indian agri-food sector faces a unique set of challenges and opportunities in the current global situation. With the right initiatives and collaborations, this sector can drive growth, contribute to the country's economic development, and eventually become the food bowl of the world. However, achieving this will require a coordinated and calculated effort by all stakeholders. To address the challenges and explore new opportunities in the agri-food sector, the Government of Telangana hosted The Food Conclave 2023, which was inaugurated by Shri K T Rama Rao, Hon’ble Minister for Industries and Commerce, IT, E&C, MA&UD, Govt. of Telangana. The event was graced by the presence of Shri Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, The Hon’ble Agriculture Minister, and Shri T Srinivas Yadav, The Hon’ble Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister.

The inaugural panel at the Food Conclave 2023 brought together many distinguished industry leaders and experts from India's agri-food sector. It included Dr. R S Sodhi, President of the Indian Dairy Association, Dr. M.V Gupta, former Assistant Director General of WorldFish Centre (CGIAR), Sivakumar S, Group Head at ITC, Nandan Reddy, Co-Founder of Swiggy and Manisha Gupta, Editor of Commodities & Currencies at CNBC-TV18.

The opening plenary session also featured several eminent speakers who shared their insights on the future of India's food sector in the coming decade. It included Dr. Ramesh Chand, Member of NITI Aayog, Smt. A. Santhi Kumari, IAS, the Hon’ble Chief Secretary of the Government of Telangana, Shri Adhar Sinha, IAS, Spl. Chief Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Government of Telangana, Shri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana and Sri M. Raghunandan Rao, IAS, Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Cooperation, Government of Telangana.

The event featured five thematic tracks, colour-coded as Agriculture (green), Edible Oil (yellow), Dairy (white), Meat & Poultry (pink), and Aquaculture (blue). Top thought leaders from the agri-food industry engaged in intense deliberations to chart a roadmap for the growth of India's food industry, in line with the theme of 'Envisioning India's Decade'.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said, “We are creating Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to provide plug-and-play supply chains for the food processing Industry. We have set a target to build Special Food Processing Zones in an aggregate area of 10,000 acres in the State."

The discussions revolved around various topics, including technology adoption, government policies, supply chain management, and sustainable practices. The panelists discussed the role of technology in enhancing the efficiency of the agri-food sector, the importance of investment in research and development, and how government policies could support innovation and growth. Additionally, the experts emphasized the significance of sustainable practices and responsible production methods in ensuring long-term food safety and security.

"At the end of the conclave, the state received more than Rs. 7,000 crore investment commitment across the sectors in aqua, dairy, agro processing, and allied sectors creating total direct employment of 58,458 by way of these investment opportunities,” said Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

Industry leaders shared their perspectives on the future of the food industry in India. In an exclusive interview with CNBC TV18, Mr. Sudhakar Rao Desai, CEO of Emami Agrotech Ltd and President of the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers Association, offered insights into the industry's future. When asked about the role of investments and foreign collaborations in supporting the next generation of food entrepreneurs, Mr. Desai stated, "The food sector is experiencing explosive growth in all dimensions, with changing consumer preferences rapidly shifting towards healthier and newer food varieties. E-commerce is facilitating online availability in various formats, and it is essential to integrate all sectors and aspects of the industry."

He further added that "The Telangana government's edible oil initiative, modelled on the national mission on palm oil, offers an excellent opportunity for import substitution." India imports approximately 8 million tonnes of palm oil, and the country has set a target of producing 2-2.5 million tonnes.

When asked about where the food industry will be in the next ten years, Mr. Desai stated that while it is difficult to forecast, various industries and trends, especially post-Covid, have undergone changes from a supply-driven orientation. Companies need to reorganize themselves, including the supply chain, to meet the changing dynamics of consumer needs. "In the next ten years, companies will likely invest more in technologies across the value chain, including supply chain and demand forecasting," he added.

According to Mr. Desai, "Innovation in the food industry is not limited to the product alone but encompasses the entire value chain." He highlighted that new developments in packaging, mode of delivery, and new market strategies will be taking place in the food sector in the next decade.

Mr. Desai praised The Food Conclave, stating that it has taken strategic thinking to a different level, and emphasized that certain actions need to be taken now to achieve end objectives a decade from now.

Another prominent name in the industry, Mr. Sumeet Mittal, Country Chief Executive Officer at Louis Dreyfus Company, also shared his views on the event, calling it "vibrant and fantastic." He praised the state government's focus on addressing all five sectors of agriculture that directly impact farmers' livelihoods and their commitment to reducing India's reliance on edible oil imports.

He shared his vision for the food industry in India, stating that the country's arable land has the potential to feed not only its own population but also the world. He cited the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of India becoming a global supplier of wheat, rice, and other commodities and noted that India is already making progress towards achieving that goal.

Mr. Mittal predicted that "With the right technology, inputs, strategy, and vision, India's agricultural production could increase by one and a half to two times in the next decade, easily surpassing the current 300-330 million tonnes of food production to reach 600 million tonnes."

According to Mr. Deepak Pareek, Chief Growth Officer at Suumaya Industries Limited, "The Food Conclave provides a unique platform for all players in the food sector to convene and engage in holistic discussions on how India can become the food capital of the world in the next decade." However, he acknowledges that climate change poses one of the biggest challenges to achieving this goal.

Mr. Saikesh Goud, Founder, and CEO of Country Chicken Co., recognizes The Food Conclave as a valuable opportunity for startups to gain exposure to established companies in India. He believes that the conclave has opened doors for startups and provided them with valuable connections.

The Food Conclave 2023 was a success as it brought together various stakeholders to deliberate on the future of the Indian agri-food sector. The conclave served as an important step towards envisioning India's decade of growth in the agri-food sector.

