Nourishing India: Food Conclave 2023 brings together stakeholders for a brighter future

Food Conclave 2023 was a success as it brought together various stakeholders to deliberate on the future of the Indian agri-food sector. The conclave served as an important step towards envisioning India's decade of growth in the agri-food sector.

The Indian agri-food sector faces a unique set of challenges and opportunities in the current global situation. With the right initiatives and collaborations, this sector can drive growth, contribute to the country's economic development, and eventually become the food bowl of the world. However, achieving this will require a coordinated and calculated effort by all stakeholders. To address the challenges and explore new opportunities in the agri-food sector, the Government of Telangana hosted The Food Conclave 2023, which was inaugurated by Shri K T Rama Rao, Hon’ble Minister for Industries and Commerce, IT, E&C, MA&UD, Govt. of Telangana. The event was graced by the presence of Shri Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, The Hon’ble Agriculture Minister, and Shri T Srinivas Yadav, The Hon’ble Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister.

The inaugural panel at the Food Conclave 2023 brought together many distinguished industry leaders and experts from India's agri-food sector. It included Dr. R S Sodhi, President of the Indian Dairy Association, Dr. M.V Gupta, former Assistant Director General of WorldFish Centre (CGIAR), Sivakumar S, Group Head at ITC, Nandan Reddy, Co-Founder of Swiggy and Manisha Gupta, Editor of Commodities & Currencies at CNBC-TV18.

The opening plenary session also featured several eminent speakers who shared their insights on the future of India's food sector in the coming decade. It included Dr. Ramesh Chand, Member of NITI Aayog, Smt. A. Santhi Kumari, IAS, the Hon’ble Chief Secretary of the Government of Telangana, Shri Adhar Sinha, IAS, Spl. Chief Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Government of Telangana, Shri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana and Sri M. Raghunandan Rao, IAS, Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Cooperation, Government of Telangana.