Nothing releases 1.1.4 OS update with camera improvements for phone (1)

The update, Nothing OS 1.1.4, is the fourth since the smartphone made its debut in late July, and, according to Nothing, "delivers key optimisations that help phone (1)’s dual 50 MP camera reach its full potential".
Carl Pei's Nothing has begun rolling out a new software update for its debut smartphone, the phone (1), on Wednesday.
According to the release notes, the update contains:
According to Nothing, v1.1.4 also includes an option to flip the 3-button navigation bar — if that's what the user set up — and also supports LHDC high-definition audio.
The update also includes the September Android security patch and other features, which include:
The last update from the tech startup came in August with 1.1.3, in which there quality-of-life improvements in the camera app, such as improved clarity and colour fidelity, front camera imnprovements and improved image processing.
"While we are working around the clock, we won't rush on updates at the expense of user experience. This also applies to Nothing OS based on Android 13, of which we aim to ship a beta version by the end of the year, with a full release in early 2023," Nothing said in a press release.
After-sales support
In the same press release, Nothing said it has increased its customer support services "to offer a higher standard end-to-end experience".
This, according to an official blog post, includes localised calls and live chat, more Nothing-dedicated agents around the world, a new support platform on nothing.tech, and product repair centres in Europe.
