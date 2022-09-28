Nothing releases 1.1.4 OS update with camera improvements for phone (1)

Mini
The update, Nothing OS 1.1.4, is the fourth since the smartphone made its debut in late July, and, according to Nothing, "delivers key optimisations that help phone (1)’s dual 50 MP camera reach its full potential".
We've worked to make Phone (1)'s camera even better. All you have to do is update to the latest Nothing OS version.Learn more here: https://t.co/tDunz0dTW3 pic.twitter.com/CaT3g2NzEw— Nothing (@nothing) September 28, 2022
According to Nothing, v1.1.4 also includes an option to flip the 3-button navigation bar — if that's what the user set up — and also supports LHDC high-definition audio.
The update also includes the September Android security patch and other features, which include: