Nothing releases 1.1.4 OS update with camera improvements for phone (1)

By Vijay Anand

Carl Pei's Nothing has begun rolling out a new software update for its debut smartphone, the phone (1), on Wednesday.

The update, Nothing OS 1.1.4, is the fourth since the smartphone made its debut in late July, and, according to Nothing, "delivers key optimisations that help phone (1)’s dual 50 MP camera reach its full potential".

According to the release notes, the update contains:

A new option to add a Nothing-themed watermark to the camera app.

Improved ultrawide camera colour calibration and increased colour consistency between main and ultra-wide sensors.

New motion detection algorithm added for improved stability when shooting moving objects.

Increased shooting speed when using HDR in ultra-wide mode.

Increased colour accuracy in night-mode shots

Increased sharpness and brightness in portraits shot on the front camera.

We've worked to make Phone (1)'s camera even better. All you have to do is update to the latest Nothing OS version.Learn more here: https://t.co/tDunz0dTW3 pic.twitter.com/CaT3g2NzEw — Nothing (@nothing) September 28, 2022

According to Nothing, v1.1.4 also includes an option to flip the 3-button navigation bar — if that's what the user set up — and also supports LHDC high-definition audio.

The update also includes the September Android security patch and other features, which include:

Reduced battery consumption for Always On Display and other use cases.

Improved thermal performance.

New UI for system updates.

Improved Face Unlock algorithm.

Additional general bug fixes.

The last update from the tech startup came in August with 1.1.3, in which there quality-of-life improvements in the camera app, such as improved clarity and colour fidelity, front camera imnprovements and improved image processing.

"While we are working around the clock, we won't rush on updates at the expense of user experience. This also applies to Nothing OS based on Android 13, of which we aim to ship a beta version by the end of the year, with a full release in early 2023," Nothing said in a press release.

After-sales support

In the same press release, Nothing said it has increased its customer support services "to offer a higher standard end-to-end experience".