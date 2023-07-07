Nothing Ear (2) launched in a new black colour, available for limited time only

The Ear (2) will be available on Flipkart for Rs 9,999, the same as the white ones, for a limited time only, as per Nothing’s website.

Consumer tech company Nothing on Thursday announced that it is launching its active-noise cancelling Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds Ear (2) in a new black colour — something that the fans have been asking for a long time but weren’t expecting.

Everything else about the Ear (2) remains the same: their iconic transparent design, fast pairing features, and an updated Nothing X app with Advanced Equaliser.

The Ear (2) also have active noise cancellation (ANC) — three levels of it — along with Adaptive Mode that automatically adjusts the noise reduction level based on your environment in real-time.

Nothing also claims that Ear (2) can deliver up to 36 hours of music playback after a full charge of the charging case (with ANC turned off). With fast charge, it can deliver up to eight hours on a 10-minute charge. Ear (2) also supports wireless charging up to 2.5W and can reverse charge on compatible devices like the Nothing Phone (1) and soon the Nothing Phone (2).

Ear (2) is designed to survive everyday use, with an IP54 water-resistance rating for its earbuds and an IP55 charging case for further peace of mind.