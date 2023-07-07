CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homenewsNothing Ear (2) launched in a new black colour, available for limited time only

Nothing Ear (2) launched in a new black colour, available for limited time only

Nothing Ear (2) launched in a new black colour, available for limited time only
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 7, 2023 1:13:57 PM IST (Published)

The Ear (2) will be available on Flipkart for Rs 9,999, the same as the white ones, for a limited time only, as per Nothing’s website.

Consumer tech company Nothing on Thursday announced that it is launching its active-noise cancelling Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds Ear (2) in a new black colour — something that the fans have been asking for a long time but weren’t expecting.

The Ear (2) will be available on Flipkart for Rs 9,999, the same as the white ones, for a limited time only, as per Nothing’s website.
Everything else about the Ear (2) remains the same: their iconic transparent design, fast pairing features, and an updated Nothing X app with Advanced Equaliser.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X