Nothing Ear (2) launched in a new black colour, available for limited time only

Consumer tech company Nothing on Thursday announced that it is launching its active-noise cancelling Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds Ear (2) in a new black colour — something that the fans have been asking for a long time but weren’t expecting.

The Ear (2) will be available on Flipkart for Rs 9,999, the same as the white ones, for a limited time only, as per Nothing’s website.

Everything else about the Ear (2) remains the same: their iconic transparent design, fast pairing features, and an updated Nothing X app with Advanced Equaliser.