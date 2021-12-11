Not just OnePlus, other phone-makers have been releasing buggy OS updates too

OnePlus recently released its Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro and was forced to quickly roll it back following numerous complaints of glitches and bugs. .

“We are aware of the issues caused by the OxygenOS 12 update and our software team is fixing them,” OnePlus said in a statement to Android Police. “We will suspend this software update and roll out a new iteration as soon as possible.”

The list of bugs include the 120Hz display not working, menus crashing, buttons not working properly, issues with Bluetooth connectivity and more. But the Oppo-owned brand is not the only phonemaker that has rolled out glitchy operating system updates for their lineup of phones.

South Korean electronics giant Samsung faced similar issues in porting the latest version of their OS based on Android 12. The company had recently released One UI 4.0 r Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 in a few countries. However, users were quick to report numerous bugs and glitches including one which put their devices in recovery mode immediately on installing the update. Other issues include screen flickering, dark mode, slow performance, and the Dual Messenger feature not being available, among other issues.

But it is not just other phone manufacturers that have been facing issues with Android 12 OS. Google itself saw its flagship phones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, facing a connectivity bug after upgrading to the new OS. Apple’s buggy release of the iOS 15 had seen users of the latest iPhone 13 face similar problems as well, with the Cupertino giant released iOS 15.1.1 last month to fix "call drops" on iPhones 12 and 13 series.

