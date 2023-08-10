Nokia launches new feature phones — 130 Music and 150

The Nokia 130 Music comes in three colours — Dark Blue, Purple, and Light Gold and will be available, on Nokia.com/phones, and online partner stores, at R 1,849 for Dark Blue and Purple colours and Rs 1,949 for the Light Gold colour.

Nokia’s parent company HMD Global announced the launch of two feature phones — Nokia 130 Music and the Nokia 150 — on Thursday.

On the launch, Ravi Kunwar, Vice President—India & APAC, HMD Global, said, "As we introduce the new Nokia 130 Music and Nokia 150 to the world, we're thrilled to offer phones that truly stand out. With a new design and rich music features, upgraded battery for extended talk time, and user-friendly designs, the Nokia 130 Music and Nokia 150 embody the essence of lasting connections and convenience. These phones are proof of our commitment to providing reliable and innovative devices that enhance our customers' lives.”

The Nokia 130 Music has a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a tactile key mat. Nokia also defines the UI as “easy to use” and with a “balanced design”.

It also has MicroSD card support of up to 32GB to store your music. It also offers FM Radio in both wireless and wired modes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. It can store up to 2000 contacts and 500 SMS.

The phone also boasts dual-band GSM 900/1800 networks and has a 1,450 mAh battery, which reportedly delivers 20 hours of talk time and 34 days of standby.

The Nokia 130 Music comes in three colours — Dark Blue, Purple, and Light Gold and will be available, on Nokia.com/phones, and online partner stores, at R 1,849 for Dark Blue and Purple colours and Rs 1,949 for the Light Gold colour.

Similar to the Nokia 130 Music, the Nokia 150 features a 2.4-inch display and also has a VGA camera on the back. Its IP52 dust and splash-proof rating provide an extra layer of protection.

The battery on the device is the same as the Nokia 130 Music. It offers up to 30 hours of music playback, along with 20 hours of talk time and 34 days of standby.

Available in Charcoal, Cyan, and Red, the Nokia 150 is priced at just Rs 2,699.