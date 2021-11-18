Noida Police issues traffic advisory after Delhi bans entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles

The Noida Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an advisory restricting the entry of heavy and medium category of goods vehicles into Delhi till November 21. According to the notification, only the vehicles, carrying essential items will be allowed to enter the city. The order comes in the wake of rising pollution levels in Delhi and the NCR region.
"In compliance with instructions of the Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and adjoining areas, heavy and medium goods vehicles (except those carrying essential items) issued till November 21 shall be strictly prohibited from entering Delhi," read the communique from the Noida Traffic Police.
"ट्रैफिक एडवाइजरी" pic.twitter.com/IxVSndietc— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) November 17, 2021
Meanwhile, diversions of heavy and medium goods vehicles have also been changed to avoid their entry into Delhi. Here are major directions regarding route change:
The Noida Traffic Police has also sought the cooperation of all drivers to ensure the implementation of the orders. According to the Centre Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Noida's AQI was recorded at 352 (very poor) in Sector 116 on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, schools and colleges in Delhi have been shut down till further orders and construction activities stopped (except in some cases) to check pollution.
