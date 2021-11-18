Noida Police issues traffic advisory after Delhi bans entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles

The Noida Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an advisory restricting the entry of heavy and medium category of goods vehicles into Delhi till November 21. According to the notification, only the vehicles, carrying essential items will be allowed to enter the city. The order comes in the wake of rising pollution levels in Delhi and the NCR region.

"In compliance with instructions of the Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and adjoining areas, heavy and medium goods vehicles (except those carrying essential items) issued till November 21 shall be strictly prohibited from entering Delhi," read the communique from the Noida Traffic Police.

"ट्रैफिक एडवाइजरी" pic.twitter.com/IxVSndietc — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) November 17, 2021

Meanwhile, diversions of heavy and medium goods vehicles have also been changed to avoid their entry into Delhi . Here are major directions regarding route change:

Heavy and medium goods vehicles going elsewhere via Delhi from the Yamuna Expressway will have to use the Peripheral Expressway from Zero Point through Pari Chowk.

Similarly, the heavy and medium goods vehicles going from Noida via the DND border through Delhi have also been asked to use the Peripheral Expressway by taking a U-turn from the DND toll plaza.

All the heavy and medium goods vehicles going from Noida to Delhi via the Chilla border will be allowed to go to their destination via the Peripheral route by taking a U-turn at the Chilla red light.

Such vehicles going from Noida to Delhi via Kalindi Kunj will also have to use the Peripheral Expressway by taking a U-turn from the Gaushala roundabout at the end of the Mahamaya flyover.

The freight vehicles heading towards New Ashok Nagar from Noida will be allowed to reach their destination using Peripheral Expressway by taking a U-turn from the New Ashok Nagar border.

Lastly, the heavy and medium goods vehicles going from Noida to Jhandupura will have to use the Peripheral route after taking a U-turn from the Jhandupura border to reach their destination.

The Noida Traffic Police has also sought the cooperation of all drivers to ensure the implementation of the orders. According to the Centre Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Noida's AQI was recorded at 352 (very poor) in Sector 116 on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges in Delhi have been shut down till further orders and construction activities stopped (except in some cases) to check pollution.