Current market rally too narrow for comfort, says Gautam Trivedi of Nepean Capital

The Nifty 50 index is within touching distance of an all-time high. The index has gained over 10 percent since it made its March 20 low of 16,828. It has recovered over 2,000 points from those lows.

However, nearly 1,000 points (839) out of those 2,000 points have come from the top six point contributors on the Nifty 50 index. A similar trend has been playing out on the S&P 500, where only six stocks have contributed to all the gains the index has seen so far this year. You can read more on this in this piece by CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair.

This narrow rally has not pleased Nepean Captital's Gautam Trivedi, who calls this rally "too narrow for comfort." In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Trivedi drew a similar parallel between the concentrated rallies on the Nifty 50 and the S&P 500. However, he remains hopeful that the rally will broaden its horizons going forward. "The question really is that is this going to now expand to a broader rally? I hope it does," Trivedi said.

There are sectors which Trivedi is hopeful of expanding this rally beyond a select few stocks. Real Estate is one such sector where he still sees scope, despite the index surging by nearly 20 percent year-to-date. With multiple state elections around the corner and the big general election next year, Trivedi sees scope for cement and capital goods to a certain extent as well.

"Given the fact that we have a big election next year and, of course, a whole bunch of state elections later this year, I think these are the three sectors that I would focus on, as hopefully continuing to participate in the ongoing rally," he said.

Trivedi also spoke about how the IT sector can be looked at considering it has been a beaten down space recently. He mentioned that most FII money into the largecaps is flowing into the financial sector, which has been funded by trimming positions in technology companies.

"If you look at March, April, and May, over $3 billion have come into financials, and that's partly been funded by about $1.5 billion of selling in IT, which I think is an area to look at as well because some of the stocks have had a massive correction," he said. Infosys, among the worst performers in the IT sector, down nearly 15 percent this year, is part of his portfolio.

