Newsletter | Uday Kotak steps down as MD-CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank; G20 Summit Live Updates & More

'An investment of ₹10,000 with us in 1985 would be worth ₹ 300 crore today', says Uday Kotak

Billionaire Uday Kotak stepped down from his position as the Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank on September 2. Dipak Gupta, the current Joint MD, will hold the post of interim CEO as well till the successor is selected. However, Uday Kotak will continue to be the Non-Executive Director and significant shareholder of the bank.

In a lengthy post on social media, Uday Kotak opened up about the succession plans. The 64-year-old also highlighted how his company has grown in value over the years, with an investment of Rs 10,000 giving returns worth crores now.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has sent two names for MD and CEO role to RBI: Uday Kotak

Uday Kotak, in an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18 soon after announcing his decision to step down as Kotak Mahindra Bank MD and CEO, said the lender has sent two names to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to take over as his successor.

“We have sent two names for the MD and CEO role to RBI in order of priority," he told CNBC-TV18, without disclosing if both the names were of internal candidates or a mix.

He added the bank has done all it needed to at its end in succession. RBI’s approvals needed. "I believe this is the best sequence to ensure a smooth transition, quell any uncertainty,” he said.

Dipak Gupta takes interim charge at Kotak Mahindra Bank — Who is he

On September 2, Kotak Mahindra Bank informed the stock exchanges that Uday Kotak, the managing director and CEO, has resigned from the role ahead of his term coming to an end by the end of this year.

Kotak has been heading the bank since its inception and has grown the company to a leading financial institution in the country from scratch. Kotak along with relatives and enterprises in which he has beneficial interest holds 25.95 percent of the equity share capital of the bank and 17.26 percent of the paid-up share capital of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited as on March 31, 2023.

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: Gates of around 40 metro stations to remain closed | Check list here

In the wake of the G20 Summit, the Delhi Police metro unit has asked the Chief Security Commissioner to close some metro station gates that open towards the VVIPS route or venue from September 8 to 10. Not just metro routes, the Delhi Police has suggested a few routes to reach the railway, airport and other key areas in the national capital. Many world leaders, including US Joe Biden, will arrive in Delhi to attend the G20 summit. Meanwhile, controversy erupted after reports suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping won't be attending the meeting.

ASUS Chromebook CX1 Series to Motorola Moto G84 launch and more

The Tech world saw some of the most exciting launches this week. From ASUS Chromebook CX1 Series to Motorola Moto G84, some top brands unveiled their new products. If you are looking for the latest gadget you have ample choices based on this week’s launches.

ASUS has launched the all-new ASUS Chromebook CX1 series, with 14 and 15-inches notebooks in both Flip touchscreen and non-flip varieties. The ASUS Chromebook CX1 series comes with an FHD display and is powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The newly launched laptop is available on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs 21,990.

Fee financing in education sector: How it empowers parents for a secure future?

In the education ecosystem, fee financing has emerged as a powerful tool that not only eases the immediate financial burden on parents but also unlocks a world of financial opportunities with far-reaching implications. This approach, said Rohit Gajbhiye, Founder & MD of LEO1, signifies a remarkable evolution in how we approach funding our children's education.

"This not only lightens the immediate financial burden on parents but also opens up a world of financial opportunities that can have a lasting impact," Gajbhiye told CNBC-TV18.com.

Fee financing works by allowing parents to opt for instalment payments for their children's education expenses rather than paying a lump sum upfront. This strategic shift in payment methods does more than just provide financial relief. Iit leverages the power of investment.

Erroneous tax notices send thousands of individuals into a tizzy

Even as the last opportunity to e-verify income tax returns ended on August 31, hordes of taxpayers have reached out to tax intermediaries and professionals again. This time, it is to respond to notices for claiming deductions they aren’t even eligible to claim.

The notices sent out to thousands of taxpayers across Maharashtra and Gujarat, under Section 143 (1), asked them to justify why they claimed deductions under Section 80 P. Deductions are amounts claimed to reduce your income by way of investments or expenses.

Tata Motors’ Nexon facelift bookings open today, launch due on Sept 14 — check features , price and more

Tata Motors opens bookings for its new Nexon facelift on September 4. The second facelift for the car was unveiled over the weekend and the new model is set to launch on September 14.

The 2023 Nexon has a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen and a new two-spoke steering wheel. The design draws inspiration from the Curvv and Harrier EV concepts. The facelift model will also have a split-headlamp setup with sequential LED DRL signatures. The new model's safety features include six airbags, ESC, three-point seat belts for all seats, ISOFIX.

Refusal of paternity leave, claim of leave encashment on resignation and more

On August 21, while granting relief to a State Police officer against whom a 'desertion' order was passed by his department on account of his absence from service (as he has to take care of his wife who was expecting a child), the Madras High Court has emphasised the need for paternity leave legislation in India.

The exhortation couldn’t have come at a better time. With both husbands and wives working, it is all the more necessary to usher in the practice of paternity leave widely prevalent in progressive democracies in the West. The Madras High Court has done well to dovetail the case for this healthy practice with the fundamental right to life of the child guaranteed by Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

