Newsletter | India is now just a few hours away from making history with Chandrayaan-3; R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen clash enters Day 2; & more 

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:
Chandrayaan 3 Live Updates | PM Modi to virtually address attempted moon landing in South Africa
India is now only few hours away from making history. Its third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, is all set to make a soft and successful landing on the south polar region of the Moon around 6.04pm today, August 23.
Lunar landings: What is 'soft-landing' on the Moon and why it is hard
For Moon missions, the vast space between Earth and the Moon is a challenge. But the true trial is landing softly on the lunar surface. Currently, no country has achieved a soft landing on the Moon's south pole and India's Chandrayaan-3 aims to claim this historic feat.
Subway may be valued at over $9 billion but there is a catch
Private equity firm Roark Capital is emerging as the top contender to acquire the sandwich chain and this deal is likely to value Subway at around $9.6 billion. This would be far below big quick service restaurants (QSRs) like McDonald's, Starbucks and KFC but would put the sandwich chain much above Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Burger King.
Even for that $9.6 billion valuation, Roark Capital has introduced specific conditions, known as an earn-out, which would involve deferring a portion of the deal consideration, according to a report by Reuters quoting individuals familiar with the matter.
Chess World Cup Final Live: R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen clash enters Day 2
The first game of the FIDE World Cup final between Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen ended in a draw after 35 moves. Praggnanandhaa had stormed into the final by shocking world No.3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5. Magnus will be White in tomorrow's second classical game.
TVS Supply Chain shares debut on D-street, list at premium of 5% over IPO price
Shares of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, promoted by the erstwhile TVS Group and now a part of TVS Mobility Group, made its debut on the D-Street on Wednesday (August 23), listing at Rs 207.05 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a premium of 5 percent against the IPO issue price of Rs 197. The stock listed at a premium of 4.7 percent at Rs 206.30 on the BSE.
Rs 46 to Rs 688: This metal stock turned into a multibagger in three years, trading near record high
Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings, which have given multibagger returns to investors in the last three years rallying up to 1,373 percent, scaled an all-time high of Rs 688.80 in trade Tuesday. The stock of the forged components maker, which closed at Rs 46.75 on August 21, 2020 ended at Rs 651.45 on August 22, 2023 on NSE.
Torrent Pharma enters race to acquire stake of Cipla promoters, reports say
In what could significantly change India's pharmaceutical landscale, Torrent Pharma is likely to have entered the fray to acquire the Hamied family's stake in Cipla, according to reports. This development can potentially set the stage for the largest Indian pharma deal in nearly a decade.
World View: BRICS Summit — India is the only dependable bridge between BRICS and the US
BRICS has come of age since the idea of BRIC was conceived by Jim O’Neal. Next BRICS Summit will be held in South Africa on Tuesday with the participation of heads of member countries, except Russia.
Earlier, the Foreign Ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa met at cape Town (June 1-2) to finalise the road map and the blueprint of BRICS’s future trajectory which is indeed a challenge during these times of global stress caused by the two black swan events – the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine/West confrontation.
World View | B20 India 2023— this is why unlocking Africa's agricultural abundance is crucial
India’s 2023 G20 Presidency has also marked the first edition of a dedicated action council on African Economic Integration within the B20 engagement group. Driven by the in-depth on-ground understanding and expertise of business leaders across Africa and beyond, the Action Council aims to make practical and actionable recommendations to the G20 leaders across identified areas of priority for the continent.
The forum has identified agriculture as one of the top priorities for address and its recommendations would go a long way in bringing global finance and best practices to Africa across sectors, especially agriculture. In the fertile fields of Africa, the seeds of agricultural prosperity are sown to cultivate not just sustenance, but economic empowerment for the continent's future.
Gold hallmarking: Government may soon notify new districts where it will be mandatory
The Indian government has been planning to make gold hallmarking mandatory in 56 more districts across 17 states. Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) have approved the proposal and an official notification is expected in the next few days. As of now, any sale of gold across 288 districts is allowed only if the gold is hallmarked.
First Published: Aug 23, 2023 11:30 AM IST
