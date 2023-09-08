Newsletter | A look at the G20 guest list; Apple loses $200 billion in m-cap on China's iPhone curbs & more

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates | Argentina President arrives in Delhi — A look at G20 guest list

India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi this weekend, September 9 and 10. The theme of this year's summit is 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. Leaders and delegates from across the world have already started arriving in India. PM Modi released a fresh blog post on Thursday on his website saying as the G20 President, India had pledged to make the global table larger, and he is positive it has matched the same with its actions and outcomes.

G20 Summit 2023: From bilateral meetings to press conference | Full schedule for today

Delhi is all set to host the G20 Leaders' Summit 2023 on September 9 and 10. Security has been beefed up across the national capital as world leaders continue to arrive in New Delhi ahead of the summit. While the summit has been organised for two days, a few bilateral meetings and press conferences are scheduled to take place on Friday.

Here's in detail all that is scheduled for today

Dipak Gupta will be interim MD, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank for two months

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given its approval for the appointment of Dipak Gupta as the interim Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Gupta is set to lead the bank for two months.

This development comes as the bank submitted the names of two potential MD and CEO candidates to the RBI on September 2. This move by the bank suggests that the RBI may be gearing up to finalise the permanent candidate within the next two months.

Dixon Technologies is very close to signing a global client

Consumer Durables manufacturer Dixon Technologies India Limited Technologies Ltd. told CNBC-TV18 exclusively that they are in the final stages to sign a global client. CFO Saurabh Gupta told CNBC-TV18 that the potential new client is one of the top three global players for laptops and tablets. However, he did not disclose the name.

India's share in the Electronic Manufacturing Services is currently at 2 percent and Gupta expects that number to rise to high single digits by 2030.

Apple loses $200 billion in market capitalisation on China's iPhone curbs

iPhone manufacturer Apple Inc., the world's most valued company has just seen its worst two-day slump in a month. Shares of the Cupertino, California-based company have declined 6.5 percent in two sessions, subsequently wiping out $200 billion in market capitalisation.

The slide comes amidst reports of China planning to expand a ban on the use of iPhones to government-backed agencies and state-run companies. Apple's sell-off also triggered a broader decline in equity indices as it is the biggest component in most of them.

Snapchat to introduce in-app warnings, other safeguards for teenagers against online risks

Social media app maker Snap Inc. on Thursday said it will roll out in-app warnings and other safeguards globally to offer enhanced protection to users between the age group of 13-17 years against online risks.

The safeguards will enable safer communications and search, and show teenage users age-appropriate content. It will also launch a new Strike System for inappropriate accounts with increased education about common online risks, Snap Inc. said in a statement.

CRED has improved the credit scores of nearly 15 million customers: CEO Kunal Shah

CRED Founder and CEO Kunal Shah said on Thursday (September 7) that his fintech company is focused on good financial behaviour and is targeting top-end customers. He was speaking exclusively to CNBC TV18 at the Global Fintech Fest.

Shah pointed out that CRED has significantly improved the credit scores of nearly 15 million customers. He added that his company goes by the motto of not selling a product or service that they would not provide to their family or friends.

Demat account openings hit 19-month high in August amid mid, smallcap rally

Despite a drop in benchmark indices during August, there has been a surge in new investors opening demat accounts. August marked the highest number of additions in 19 months. According to data from the Central Depository Service and National Securities Depository, the number of demat accounts opened in August totalled over 31 lakh, marking the highest account opening rate since January 2022, compared to 29.7 lakh additions a month ago and 21 lakh a year ago.

The total demat tally crossed 12.66 crore, up 2.51 percent from a month ago and 25.83 percent from a year ago.

Temasek leads $140 million round in Ola Electric

IPO-bound Ola Electric has raised $140 million from existing investors including Singapore-based venture capital firm Temasek, sources close to the development confirmed to CNBC-TV18. While Temasek is infusing around $90 million, the firm will raise the remaining amount from family offices.

The investment round has been closed and Ola will be receiving the funds within the next four-five days. This is part of the ongoing round wherein the Ola Electric is planning to raise up to $250 million.

Swiggy’s product head Anuj Rathi quits

Anuj Rathi, the senior vice president (SVP) of revenue and growth at Swiggy has resigned after more than seven years at the food-delivery startup.

“After a career-defining journey of seven years with Swiggy, I've decided to hang up my boots here,” Rathi said in a LinkedIn post.

The resignation is the latest in a string of senior-level exits at the firm. In April, chief technology officer Dale Vaz left to start a wealth-tech startup, securing between $7-10 million from Accel and Elevation Capital for the venture. In May, Ashish Lingamneni, vice president (VP), head, brand and product marketing, and Nishad Kenkre, VP, head, revenue and growth, Instamart, too, also left the company.

10 most expensive food items in the world: There's one spice that's widely available in India

While watching reels and videos of sumptuous recipes on social media, we often wonder why certain foods are so expensive. Gourmet foods often come with a hefty price tag, and many of us have often wondered what makes them so expensive. Let’s start with what are gourmet foods.

They are essentially any food of high quality and/or rarity, which are crafted to deliver exquisite taste and presented in an outstanding manner. While some of the ingredients are rare or hard to cultivate on one continent, may well be available in abundance or common on another continent. Let's explore some 10 of the world's most expensive food items, and the culinary world that revolves around them. You may not be surprised with the spice that is cultivated in India, but it sure makes the top-10 most expensive food items' list.

Airfares ahead of Diwali already through the roof, prices may continue to spike, so book your tickets now

The festive holiday season is set to begin with Ganesh Chaturthi, which commences on September 19 and concludes in September-end. Post which, the season extends to Durga Puja or Navratri (mid-October), which is followed by Diwali in October end and then comes Christmas holidays in December. So essentially, if you're planning to travel to any metro or, tier two or three cities until the end of 2023, it's time you book your tickets and brace yourself to shell out at least 50 to 60 percent excess for flight tickets compared to the average cost as prices will only rise with demand for leisure travel increasing during the holiday season.

