Newsletter | Guide to building an emergency fund: Why is it important & where should you invest?; Himachal Pradesh cloudburst & more 

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

Weather update LIVE: Himachal Pradesh cloudburst kills 7; houses get washed away

Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand has led to a flood-like situation in the northern state as River Nandakini is overflowing beyond the danger mark. The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued an orange alert for several districts including Dehradun, Nainital and Haridwar. Meanwhile, a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's in Solan has claimed the lives of seven people.

Catch LIVE updates on the weather here

India's road accident database website source code, user data exposed on dark web

Cybersecurity firm CloudSEK's XVigil AI digital-risk platform reported that the Parivahan website for the integrated road accident database of the Ministry of road transport and Highways suffered a data breach.

According to CloudSEK, the breach exposed the source code of the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) website, leading to the leak of its source code and user data on the Dark Web. "CloudSEK has notified the MoRTH about the breach. The firm urges immediate action to secure the iRAD website and safeguard sensitive user data," the company said.

ONDC bridging the gap and expanding markets for inclusive e-commerce access, says Nandan Nilekani

In a conversation centered around implications of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), Nandan Nilekani, Chairman of Infosys accentuates that ONDC aims to revolutionise the market, bringing a broader audience into the digital commerce fold. The essence of ONDC is not about pitting one entity against another; instead, it's about embracing growth, inclusivity, and a thriving digital marketplace that benefits everyone involved.

India Independence| A throwback to 1947 — how the year impacted the Indian music industry

1947 was a pivotal year in the history of our country. As India rose to her independence from British rule, it also went through the painful aftermath of the partition that created Pakistan. However, interestingly what can be said to be the second only decade for Bollywood, movie production and filmmaking did not stop or get hampered because of the national turmoil.

With some creative freedom, one might also want to imagine a stressful time of partition, where the common man needed some respite from the political and economic upheaval and found solace in Bollywood movies and the newly found music industry too.

Stable Money to utilise $5 million fundraise for hiring, product development and business expansion

Stable Money, a wealth-tech startup, has successfully secured $5 million in its seed funding round. The funding round was led by notable investment firms, Matrix Partners India and Lightspeed. Additionally, esteemed participants such as Titan Capital, Mar Shot Ventures, and well-known angel investors also contributed to this funding phase.

During a conversation with CNBC-TV18, Saurabh Jain, one of the Co-Founders of Stable Money, shed light on the company's plans for the newly acquired funds. Jain emphasised that capital injection will play a pivotal role in several key areas. Firstly, it will be channelled towards bolstering the recruitment of experienced senior leaders.

Guide to building an emergency fund: Why it is important and where should you invest?

An emergency fund or contingency fund is a specified amount set aside for emergencies that arise unexpectedly. In other words, it is a source of ready cash for unplanned expenses or financial emergencies. These can be medical emergencies, temporary job loss, pay cuts or unexpected travel due to family emergencies.

Individuals should understand that this should be used only in hours of crisis and not for regular expenditure.

Importance of emergency funds

Emergency funds ensure that individuals stay afloat without having to rely upon loans or credit cards and ultimately this causes less stress. This also means that individuals don't have to pull out of future savings in case of a sudden emergency.

Gold ETFs inflow rises in July: Experts decode if they are good 'bang for your buck'

Gold, an essential component of investment portfolios, can be acquired either physically or electronically through Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). These ETFs have been gaining significant attention, with July witnessing a noteworthy net inflow of Rs 456.15 crore compared to Rs 70.32 crore in June, according to Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data.

Gold ETFs function as electronic representations of physical gold, stored electronically in a demat account. These ETFs are listed on stock exchanges, providing real-time price updates. Unlike SIP-based investments, gold ETFs offer flexibility for experienced investors to analyze the market and invest based on their understanding, while SIP investments are more user-friendly for beginners.

Mastering ETF investments: Five essential insights shared by Nitin Kamath's Zerodha

The popularity of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) has surged over the past few years. There are more than 174 ETFs available as of June 30, 2023, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website. ETFs are a type of passive investment that involves pooling funds to invest in a collection of securities that typically mimic the performance of a specific index.

Nithin Kamath's Zerodha highlighted this growth in a tweet: "ETFs have grown tremendously in the last five odd years. There are over 174 ETFs; you can easily build a low-cost, globally diversified portfolio just with ETFs."

'Elon isn't serious, it's time to move on': Meta's Mark Zuckerberg on cage fight

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg on August 13 said he was moving on from the plan of engaging in a cage fight with X owner Elon Musk as the latter doesn't appear to be "serious."

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead," Zuckerberg said in a post on his new text sharing app Threads.

China’s economic recovery faces fresh risks from property crisis

China’s economic recovery is being weighed down by a worsening property slump, with the latest data likely to show little sign of a rebound in growth.

Official figures due Tuesday are expected to show only moderate increases in industrial output, retail sales and fixed-assets investment. Property investment likely continued to shrink, with fears of a debt crisis at a major developer and a further contraction in housing sales holding back a rebound in the sector.

