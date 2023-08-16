Newcastle United's home stadium St James' Park to host Saudi Arabia international friendly games

The two games form part of Saudi's preparations for the AFC Asian Cup to be held in Qatar in January 2024. Saudi Arabia won the last of their thee Asian Cup titles in 1996.

Premier League club Newcastle United will host Saudi Arabia's men's football team for two international friendly games next month. The matches will be played in the club's main stadium St James' Park. Newcastle said tickets for the international games at St. James' Park would cost just five pounds ($6.40) for adults.

The move comes after a consortium led by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, became the owners of Newcastle United in October 2021.

Following the take over by Saudi Arabia, the club finished fourth in the Premier League and secured a Champions League spot for the first time in 20 years. Newcastle wore a white and green jersey very similar to the Saudi national team in some games last season as an alternative to its iconic black and white stripes.

The two games form part of Saudi's preparations for the AFC Asian Cup to be held in Qatar in January 2024. Saudi Arabia won the last of their thee Asian Cup titles in 1996.

The club kickstarted the new Premier League campaign with a 5-1 over Aston Villa last Saturday.