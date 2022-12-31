New Year 2023: Wishes, quotes and messages to share with your loved ones

Not sure what to send to your family or friends this New Year? We’re here to help. Take some inspiration from the list of wishes, quotes and messages below.

It may have gone by in just a blink, but the year 2022 is drawing to a close and the New Year is just around the corner. With people getting their new resolutions ready, preparing for the fancy New Year’s Eve bashes and setting the right mood for the year, you can help make their year start better with a thoughtful message or wish.

Wishes

May the New Year be full of growth and happiness. Happy New Year!

In with the new and out with the old! Happy New Year 2023!

Cheers to 2023 and cheers to us! This year is going to be our best yet!

A new year is full of possibilities from resolutions to bucket lists, I hope you achieve all that you want.

Wishing you and your family plenty of health, wealth, and blessings in this new year. Happy New Year!

A new day, a new year! Have a very happy New Year to you and your family!

2023 is here! Make the best of it! Happy New Year to you!

All I want this new year is good health, lots of love, and plenty of laughter! Happy New Year to you!

Out goes 2022 and here comes 2023. Let’s celebrate the start of another wonderful year ahead!

Quotes

“Good resolutions are simply checks that men draw on a bank where they have no account.” – Oscar Wilde

“You can get excited about the future. The past won’t mind.” – Hillary DePiano

“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” – Oprah Winfrey

“Never underestimate the power you have to take your life in a new direction.” – Germany Kent

“And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been.” – Rainer Maria Rilke