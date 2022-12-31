English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homenews

New Year 2023: Wishes, quotes and messages to share with your loved ones

New Year 2023: Wishes, quotes and messages to share with your loved ones

New Year 2023: Wishes, quotes and messages to share with your loved ones
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 31, 2022 1:34:10 PM IST (Published)

Not sure what to send to your family or friends this New Year? We’re here to help. Take some inspiration from the list of wishes, quotes and messages below.

It may have gone by in just a blink, but the year 2022 is drawing to a close and the New Year is just around the corner. With people getting their new resolutions ready, preparing for the fancy New Year’s Eve bashes and setting the right mood for the year, you can help make their year start better with a thoughtful message or wish.

Recommended Articles

View All
As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

IST2 Min(s) Read

RIP Pele: Remembering the King of football through some of his most memorable quotes

RIP Pele: Remembering the King of football through some of his most memorable quotes

IST2 Min(s) Read

Who is jailed social influencer Andrew Tate — and what's the Greta Thunberg connection?

Who is jailed social influencer Andrew Tate — and what's the Greta Thunberg connection?

IST4 Min(s) Read


Not sure what to send to your family or friends? We’re here to help. Take some inspiration from the list of wishes, quotes and messages below.
Wishes 
May the New Year be full of growth and happiness. Happy New Year!
In with the new and out with the old! Happy New Year 2023!
Cheers to 2023 and cheers to us! This year is going to be our best yet!
Also Read: 10 hot and cold recipes to impress your family and friends this New Year
A new year is full of possibilities from resolutions to bucket lists, I hope you achieve all that you want.
Wishing you and your family plenty of health, wealth, and blessings in this new year. Happy New Year!
A new day, a new year! Have a very happy New Year to you and your family!
2023 is here! Make the best of it! Happy New Year to you!
All I want this new year is good health, lots of love, and plenty of laughter! Happy New Year to you!
Out goes 2022 and here comes 2023. Let’s celebrate the start of another wonderful year ahead!
Quotes 
“Good resolutions are simply checks that men draw on a bank where they have no account.” – Oscar Wilde
“You can get excited about the future. The past won’t mind.” – Hillary DePiano
“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” – Oprah Winfrey
Also Read: New Year, new you: 5 unique resolutions to try in 2023
“Never underestimate the power you have to take your life in a new direction.” – Germany Kent
“And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been.” – Rainer Maria Rilke
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Happy New YearNew Year

Next Article

Delhi wrapped in dense fog as minimum temperature settles at 10.2 deg C

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X