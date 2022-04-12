Pakistan's newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his first day in office on Tuesday abolished two weekly offs in government offices. The 23rd Prime Minister of India's neighbour also changed his office timings from 10 am to 8 am, after reaching the office two hours before the scheduled time.

“We have come to serve the masses and no moment will be wasted," he said while interacting with his staff. He was also quoted saying by state-run Radio Pakistan that honesty, transparency, diligence and hard work will be the guiding principles of the new government in office.

Sharif ordered immediate implementation of the announcements made regarding an increase in pension and a minimum wage of Rs 25,000. Sharif also called an emergency meeting of economic experts to deliberate upon the serious economic situation faced by the country and take measures as per the guidance of the economic experts to improve the situation.

Meanwhile, consultation is going on to finalise the Cabinet of the new coalition government. Political sources told PTI that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is likely to be appointed the foreign minister whereas Rana Sanullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz are likely to get Interior Ministry and Information Ministry, respectively. According to sources, the initial members of the Cabinet are expected to be finalised by the evening.

The 70-year-old younger brother of former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was outsted after the Supreme Court verdict against him, has administrative experience, having served as Chief Minister of Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous and politically influential province, thrice.